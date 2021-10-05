Leidos Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the recipients of the 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium awards. The awards honor Leidos suppliers for excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

Leidos suppliers and subcontractors are critical to the company and customer's success. The winners highlight the Leidos mission to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient through technology, engineering, and science.

"Global supply chains have been challenged in ways that we could not have imagined only two years ago," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. "The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium affords us an opportunity to recognize a few select suppliers who have demonstrated resiliency, innovation and ongoing commitment to partnership."

This year's winners are as follows:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The Alliance Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives. The awarded supplier has demonstrated the ability to work with Leidos to design, price, and implement unique solutions to support the mission at hand. These solutions go beyond the standard level of supplier integration typically seen within the supply chain, and have resulted in continuing revenue for both the supplier and Leidos.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Intel

The Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables. Their innovations enable Leidos to continue providing world-class solutions to customers while reducing cost. This supplier has presented and implemented a new piece of technology, created new ways to re-use existing technology in a manner new to Leidos, or provided continuous improvement of existing technology.

Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year: COLAMCO Inc.

The VAR of the Year award recognizes a Value Added Reseller who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions (e.g. technology, business practice, etc), resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes, and who have consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Value Added Reseller of the Year: Government Acquisitions Inc. (GAI)

The Small Business VAR of the Year award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes. The organization has consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Automation Anywhere

The Emerging Technology Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success. The award is presented to an organization that aligns with what we believe to be our technical core competencies as a global systems integrator.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



