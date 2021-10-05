Tickets Are Now On Sale for Ohio's Famous Haunted Car Wash at Rainforest Car Wash

AVON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for Rainforest Car Wash's third annual Haunted Car Wash at their newest adventure-themed location in Avon, Ohio. This year, the Haunted Tunnel will be an exclusive event available by presale ticket for single wash customers and free access for Unlimited Wash Club Members.

Rainforest became a national sensation for their Haunted Car Wash in 2019, with over 40 million views on social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. The event was featured on national news platforms such as CNN, Good Morning America, and ABC News. Their now-famous annual spooky event has become wildly popular, with wait times exceeding over four hours in some cases. This year, Rainforest will have a mandatory check-in area for attendees at the Christian Heritage Assembly of God next door to the wash.

"We've had such an incredible response to our Haunted Car Wash that we're offering tickets by presale only this year, to ensure the best experience and lower wait times for our customers while helping to keep traffic in the area reasonable during the event. Be sure to reserve your tickets now, while there are still spots available," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest Car Wash's District Manager.

This year, Rainforest's Haunted Car Wash will be better than ever before.

"This year's event will be our best and most impressive show yet, featuring more fun scares, more decorations, more lights, and an unforgettable experience for each participant. We strongly encourage you to reserve your tickets early. We will sell out quickly," said Bencivenni.

The Haunted Car Wash will take place on 2 weekends: October 15th - 17th and October 22nd - 24th, from 6-10pm each night of the event. All participants will receive a trick-or-treat bag packed with goodies, a clean car, and an experience they will never forget.

Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the greater Cleveland area: Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and Avon, with two more locations coming within the next year. The wash is committed to helping community members achieve a better clean, enjoy an escape from the day-to-day, and experience an unforgettable family-friendly jungle adventure.

Tickets for this exclusive Haunted Car Wash event are on sale now. Single wash customer tickets are $30 per car, while access to the even is free for Unlimited Wash Club Members. Reserve your ticket for the most spooky event of the year at rfwash.com/haunted-tunnel, and follow Rainforest Car Wash on Facebook for more updates.

