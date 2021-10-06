Charter to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET that day.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. Participants should go to the call link at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time in order to register.

Those participating via telephone should dial 866-919-0894 no later than 10 minutes prior to the call. International participants should dial 706-679-9379. The passcode for the call is 1537299.

The call will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the call. A replay of the call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 beginning two hours after completion of the call through November 25, 2021. The passcode for the replay is 1537299.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

