Florida Blue Medicare Presents Lounge, Virtual Events as an Official Sponsor of Walt Disney World® Resort During EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue Medicare, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare plan and an Official Sponsor of Walt Disney World® Resort, will help bring guests amazing new experiences and a little magic this fall through a special lounge at EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival and exclusive virtual events.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with our neighbors at Walt Disney World® Resort to help guests make new memories and celebrate our shared connection," said Kathy Feeny, president of Florida Blue Medicare. "If you know Florida Blue Medicare, you know we believe in helping people with every aspect of health and wellness. That includes finding joy and spending time with the ones you care about most."

Festival attendees who are Florida Blue Medicare members or who are interested in learning more about Florida Blue Medicare are invited to the Florida Blue Lounge in the Norway Pavilion during EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival. Guests can relax and enjoy refreshments as well as request VIP seats while supplies last for the America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare — a live music concert series Friday through Monday evenings. The Florida Blue Lounge is open daily from 12-6 p.m. throughout the Festival, and guests can get a pass to visit the Lounge at FloridaBlue.com/Magic. Now in its 26th year, EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival showcases tastes from six continents and runs through November 20.

In addition, Florida Blue Medicare is proud to reveal unique virtual events created in collaboration with Walt Disney World® Resort. Starting Oct. 4, everyone is invited to join in the fun and watch special virtual entertainment with a Disney twist — including learning how to cook Festival food favorites with a Disney chef, trying out Tai Chi with Chip and Dale, relaxing with Goofy in a Yoga class, or dancing the Cha Cha with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Access to these events will be through FloridaBlue.com/Magic.

Florida Blue Medicare is also thrilled to present a unique opportunity with National Geographic Live, The Health of Earth's Waters virtual event. Viewers can join marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle — the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — and underwater explorer Dr. Robert Ballard – best known for the discovery of the Titanic shipwreck — as they discuss the health of Earth's waters. Moderated by Susan Goldberg, editor in chief of National Geographic, the exclusive interview will focus on the health of earth's waters, underwater exploration, conservation efforts, Florida waterways and the connection to our health. Viewers can access this virtual event on FloridaBlue.com/Magic starting Oct. 20.

These offerings developed in collaboration with Walt Disney World® Resort are part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Florida Blue Medicare, now in its second year. "For fifty years, Disney has made magical memories for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World® Resort," said Erika Shen, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances. "Floridians and beyond know Walt Disney World® Resort is a special place, with the unique ability to bring people together. We enjoy joining forces with Florida Blue Medicare to make our shared community a little bit happier every day."

Florida Blue Medicare is committed to helping our Florida neighbors live healthier. We offer a wide range of plan options, including Medicare Advantage plans, to give our members what they need to live their best lives and improve their overall health and well-being. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Blue Medicare is built for Florida's seniors and proud to be affiliated with Florida Blue, a health insurer that has served Floridians for over 75 years. Florida Blue and Florida Blue Medicare are Independent Licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at FloridaBlue.com/Medicare.

Walt Disney World® Resort is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom® Park, EPCOT®, Disney's Hollywood Studios® and Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); 30 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on three championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971.

