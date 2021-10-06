Kasamba Chooses BillingPlatform for its Flexibility to Leverage Usage- and Consumption-based Billing Models Award-winning billing solution will manage complex rating and pricing options unique to each of Kasamba's online experts to significantly improve operational efficiency

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it has closed a multi-year deal with Kasamba, a division of LivePerson, Inc. , a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence. Kasamba – a provider of live expert advice delivered to consumers via real-time chat – selected BillingPlatform after an in-depth market review, which determined BillingCloud was the only solution on the market that could deliver the automation, performance and pricing options needed to continue to grow and scale its business.

http://www.billingplatform.com/

In order to simplify its billing processes, Kasamba needed a solution that could automate its complex billing needs. Each of its online experts can set their own pricing, so a solution that could handle different pricing models based on individual call sessions was essential. In addition, BillingCloud is able to manage account balances through user wallets and assist with billing cycle management, including dunning capabilities.

"When we were evaluating billing vendors, BillingPlatform was the only agile, cost-effective solution on the market that could manage thousands of online chat sessions with complex pricing options, including the ability to handle and apply credits, promotions and discounts," said Meytal Gotlib Bellaiche, operations manager at Kasamba. "We're excited to reap the benefits of BillingCloud, including employee time savings, increased performance, operational efficiency and ultimately, an improved customer experience."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables enterprises to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Kasamba is yet another example of a company that was significantly constrained by its existing billing solution because it lacked the ability to provide usage and consumption-based billing models," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Our powerful, cloud-based solution can deliver the automation, performance and flexibility in billing models Kasamba needs to be able to seamlessly deliver services to its customers and continue to grow its revenue."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

Press Contact:

Meghan Locke

BillingPlatform

billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BillingPlatform