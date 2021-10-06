NASA Invites Media to 14th Annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is inviting media to the 14th annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium, Oct. 12-14 at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The American Astronautical Society is the host of the symposium, which features speakers and panelists from government, industry, and academia.

This year's symposium theme is, "United: A Foundation Delivered, The Future Enabled." Jody Singer, director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will deliver opening remarks Oct. 12. Key presentations from other NASA leaders during the symposium include:

Keynote presentations Oct. 12:

Jim Reuter , associate administrator, NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate

Luncheon Keynote Oct. 13:

Jim Free , associate administrator, NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Luncheon Keynote Oct. 14:

Robert Cabana , NASA associate administrator

Additional NASA Marshall speakers and panelists include:

John Honeycutt , program manager, Space Launch System

John Dankanich , chief technologist

Lisa Watson-Morgan , program manager, Human Landing System

Mike Zanetti , planetary scientist

Renee Weber , chief scientist

Les Johnson , Near-Earth Asteroid Scout principal investigator

Dayna Ise , manager, Space Nuclear Propulsion

To attend, media must contact American Astronautical Society Executive Director Jim Way at jimway@astronautical.org or 703-866-0021 for credentials. Media interested in interviewing NASA speakers should contact Janet Sudnik at janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov.

For more information about the symposium and the complete list of speakers and agenda, visit:

https://astronautical.org/events/vonbraun/

