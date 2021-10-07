Calliditas announces acquisition of remaining Genkyotex minority shares

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company now controls 100% of the share capital of Genkyotex SA ("Genkyotex"), after the completion of a centralized squeeze out offer to all minority shareholders.

Genkyotex's lead product candidate, setanaxib, is a first-in-class NOX inhibitor that targets NOX 1 and NOX 4, which are major drivers of fibrogenesis in multiple organs. In Q4 2021, Calliditas plans to initiate a 52-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, trial with an adaptive phase 2b/3 design with setanaxib in 318 patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). As previously announced in August 2021, Calliditas received FDA fast track designation for setanaxib in PBC. Calliditas will also initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in head and neck cancer in 2021, which will investigate the administration of setanaxib in conjunction with immunotherapy targeting cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs).

"We are delighted to have completed our acquisition of Genkyotex, which means that we now can fully integrate the business and thereby leverage the platform optimally", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

Subsequent to the squeeze-out, Genkyotex has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Calliditas and have been delisted from the Euronext stock exchanges.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

