Integrity Grows Medicare Presence in Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of D&D Insurance

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the largest independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired D&D Insurance, an independent marketing organization ("IMO"), located in Ferndale, Washington. As part of the acquisition, Derek Barnes, President of D&D Insurance, and Denise Barnes, Vice President of D&D Insurance, will become Managing Partners with Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"To serve more Americans in the ways they need it most, we need strong partners like D&D Insurance who align with our core values," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Derek and Denise have built an impressive business from top to bottom. By tapping into the resources Integrity offers, they can now take their agency to an entirely new level of success. We'll help them utilize our shared services and our proprietary technology, as well as make connections with our partner network of industry legends. There is so much innovation happening at Integrity, and we're excited to have D&D Insurance become a part of it."

For more than 15 years, D&D Insurance has focused on helping Americans in the Pacific Northwest determine and secure the right coverage for their needs. The company offers consumers a wide range of high-quality insurance products, including health, auto, business, life, Medicare and long-term care. D&D Insurance agents are known for taking the time to truly understand the unique dynamics of each client's situation so they can provide the best possible solutions.

"Insurance is such a rewarding career. It's easy to love what you do when it's focused on helping people," said Derek Barnes, President of D&D Insurance. "It was obvious from our first interaction with Integrity that they too are all about helping customers, agents and partners, which makes this the ideal partnership for us. We couldn't ask for a better opportunity to secure our legacy and take care of our employees who are key to what we do. I'm so proud that D&D Insurance is partnering with Integrity — we can't wait to serve more Americans together."

The Integrity platform of proprietary resources will make it easier for D&D agents to guide clients through the complexities of selecting the right insurance coverage. These innovative platforms include the robust MedicareCENTER quoting and enrollment platform, advanced research, data and analytics, as well as a world-class advertising and marketing firm. In addition, D&D Insurance can centralize time-intensive business functions, such as IT, human resources, legal, compliance and accounting through Integrity's expansive shared services.

"We have found that by putting the best interests of our clients first, it works out well for everyone," shared Denise Barnes, Vice President of D&D Insurance. "Integrity operates the same way to grow its business and truly values the same things we do. Offloading our back-office responsibilities will free us up to focus on what matters most: ensuring more Americans have the coverage they need. I couldn't be more excited for what the future will bring with Integrity, as I know it's only going to get better."

D&D Insurance becomes the latest partner to join Integrity's network of industry leaders, legends and trailblazers who share best practices and solutions across a collaborative platform. These partners include innovators such as CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

Integrity also offers D&D Insurance the opportunity to extend meaningful company ownership to its employees through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

To learn more about D&D Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/DandDInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps Americans protect their health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About D&D Insurance

D&D Insurance was founded more than 15 years ago in Ferndale, Washington, with the goal to educate and serve people in the community and throughout the state of Washington. Offering both personal and business insurance, D&D provides solutions for everything from Medicare Supplements to auto, boat and condo coverage. The company also distributes commercial insurance that includes crop, apartment building, builders' risk and business owners' policy insurance. Everyone at D&D is dedicated to providing customers with the best coverage at competitive rates by sharing assessments of insurance needs to determine which package fits best. For more information, please visit www.danddinsurance.com.

