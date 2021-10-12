DC Based Car Buying Service, inride, Finds Huge Success Helping Area Car Owners Sell For Top Dollar

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2021, DC based Automotive Executive Alex Perdikis saw no end in sight to the vehicle shortages affecting the automotive marketplace and took matters into his own hands, repurposing his subscription company, inride, into a premiere vehicle buying service. inride guarantees area car owners the best offer available for used vehicles of any type. Whether the vehicle is owned, leased, or carries outstanding payments, owners are walking away with thousands in profit. Used vehicle offers from Perdikis and his team are so strong, vehicle owners have driven hundreds of miles to sell their used vehicles to inride.

Founder of inride, Alex Perdikis, states: "In our area, the demand for vehicles of all types including luxury and commercial models continues to rise. Individual and commercial buyers continue to express strong demand and frankly, the manufacturers can't keep pace. inride has stepped in to provide solutions while offering owners of used vehicles an efficient and hassle-free process. inride will come to you and give you a check on the spot. The growing popularity of inride and our Total Confidence Offer means that we can continue to give sellers more money for their used vehicles…more than Carvana, Vroom, CarMax or any other competitor. In fact, if we don't beat a 3rd party's offer, we'll pay the customer $500. We are seeing more and more people cash in their rides here at inride."

Perdikis states: "It's worth repeating, even lease customers can sell their vehicle to inride. We can get you out of your lease early, and you can pocket thousands in cash. Conditions continue to support the hottest market for used vehicles we've ever seen. It's a historic moment and we're excited to position inride at the forefront. If you have a vehicle to sell, you owe it to yourself to check us out, today."

With the holidays approaching, inride expects response to continue to trend upward, as sellers can transform their used vehicles into an unexpected holiday cash bonus to fund gift giving and holiday celebrations.

inride will come direct to sellers and offers on the spot payment, with a check, not a bank draft.

Vehicle owners can get a quick quote by filling out a short form on the inride website by clicking the instant offer button.

"I can say with total confidence, that there has never been a better time to sell your vehicle. Used car prices keep rising, and again hit an all time record in September," said Alex Perdikis.

