Ira Katz Honored With 2021 NCPA Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist Of The Year Award Katz Known for Tireless Effort in Combatting the Opioid Epidemic in His Community

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) is pleased to announce that Ira Katz, RPh, owner of Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia, is the winner of the 2021 National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist of the Year award. Katz received the award on Monday, October 11 at NCPA's 123rd Annual Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Left to Right: NCPA President Brian Caswell, RPh; Ira Katz, RPh (winner); and Mike McBride of Upsher-Smith

The annual award is given to a pharmacist who exhibits exemplary professional leadership, service to community and commitment to independent pharmacy. This year marks Upsher-Smith's 13th year of sponsoring the prestigious award in conjunction with NCPA. The award is named in honor of Willard B. Simmons, a former executive secretary of NCPA (then known as the National Association of Retail Druggists) and a longtime trustee of the NCPA Foundation.

Katz opened the Little Five Points Pharmacy 40 years ago and has been recognized over the years for the contributions he's made to his profession and community. As a pharmacist committed to reducing the number of lives lost due to opioid overdoses, Katz understands the importance of community education when it comes to opioid safety. Through his pharmacy, he provides naloxone (Narcan) administration education and has made the product available, free of charge, to those in the community, including local businesses and restaurants. Katz is a proud independent pharmacist and is frequently interviewed by local media outlets, sharing his knowledge and expertise with the community.

In addition to his service to the patient community, Katz is active within the professional community. He has been an NCPA member for more than 20 years. He is Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Academy of Independent Pharmacy (AIP) where he has been a board member for more than 25 years and also serves on the AIP Alternative Income Committee. He is also a member of the Georgia Pharmacy Association (GPhA), serving on its Governmental Affairs team.

"Ira Katz has played an invaluable role as a community pharmacist, and we couldn't be more pleased to help NCPA recognize his achievements," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "Ira is a proven leader who has demonstrated that a pharmacist's role goes far beyond dispensing medications. His efforts to educate and marshal resources to help those in need have single handedly made a difference in people's lives."

"Ira's leadership, dedication, and commitment to community make him a deserving recipient of this year's Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist of the Year Award," said NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, pharmacist, MBA. "Ira's service to his community has saved lives and is unwavering. He is a prime example of the importance of community pharmacies to people in cities and towns across America. We are grateful to Upsher-Smith for its support in recognizing exemplary pharmacists like Ira Katz."

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA®)

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing more than 21,000 pharmacies that employ 250,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit https://ncpa.org/ .

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC