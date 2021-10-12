Recorded Future Invests in Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI)

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced that it has invested in CVE intelligence company Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI) through The Intelligence Fund. The investment is a continued part of Recorded Future's mission to support novel approaches to data collection and analysis, with CTCI surfacing unparalleled insight into exploited or soon to be exploited vulnerabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Recorded Future)

"CTCI has developed a unique, intelligence-driven method to identify weaponized vulnerabilities that we have not yet come across in the industry. Their intelligence very naturally complements the Recorded Future platform and the data we've curated around exploited vulnerabilities. This is vital information for defenders as they need actionable intelligence to proactively protect their organizations." – Bill Ladd, Chief Data Scientist, Recorded Future

Emerging from stealth in 2021, CTCI combines cognitive reasoning and machine learning with intelligence lifecycle collection to provide accurate, easy-to-use, actionable CVE intelligence. It curates and validates CVE data that threat actors are currently using or about to use, providing it to clients through its CVE Early Warning List (CEWL) .

"Recorded Future has set itself apart as the intelligence leader for enterprise security, providing invaluable visibility across the threat landscape for organizations. We're excited for the potential of this partnership where we can bring highly-focused, high fidelity CVE data to organizations, and match the indispensable quality of intelligence that Recorded Future provides." – Michael Freeman, Chief Threat Officer, Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence

The Intelligence Fund , funded and directed by Recorded Future, invests in experienced founders looking to tackle significant problems that require novel approaches using data sets, collection platforms, and applications that integrate into the Recorded Future platform and ecosystem. Interested companies looking to learn more or submit an application can visit https://theintelligencefund.com/ .

About Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI)

CTCI was created to provide world-leading, actionable intelligence products for security operations and threat intelligence teams. With products that you can use today - CEWL (CVE Early Warning List), LEGiT™ (Lookup Explanation for Genuine IP Threats, IP IOCs - Free), FAST (Flash Alerts for Security Threats) - through to upcoming TTP-Based Detection Feeds, CogReasoner™ (cognitive reasoning product for analysts), and further down the track, to build the world's best AI Threat Intelligence analyst. The company's mission is to ensure that organizations get immediate value from each CTCI product within minutes instead of months.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recorded Future