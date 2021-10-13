Audiomack and Amuse Announce Partnership, Integrating Direct Upload Feature

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, artist-first music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack has announced a partnership with Amuse—the independent record label and music distributor—to offer artists an easier way to get their music to the ears of eager fans and Audiomack's suite of hungry tastemakers. The partnership will allow creators to connect their Audiomack and Amuse profiles to easily distribute their music to the platform via account linking.

"Amuse and Audiomack are highly aligned partners with a focus on empowering rising artists and innovating the traditional tools offered by distributors and streaming platforms," says Vanessa Wilkins, Audiomack's VP, Head of Music & Data Partnerships. "Audiomack has worked with Amuse to circumvent issues inherent to other DSPs by offering our shared creator clientele a streamlined way to ensure their content is delivered to the correct artist profile, seamlessly and automatically."

The integration facilitates Amuse users to link to their Audiomack account and have their music distributed directly and automatically to their artist profile on Audiomack. This functionality will remove the complexities from the traditional music distribution process and help to clarify the relationship between distribution companies and digital streaming platforms.

"Audiomack is undeniably one of the most influential and powerful platforms for artists and creators today," says Diego Farias, CEO & Co-Founder of Amuse. "We are super excited for this partnership that will allow all Amuse users to not only upload directly to Audiomack through the Amuse app but also connect their artist profiles to better ensure a seamless connection between the two services."

With more and more artists taking the independent route, it's increasingly important to provide creators with the necessary, easy-to-use tools needed to advance their careers. Both Audiomack and Amuse share a foundation of artist empowerment and education, and with this new partnership, the process of directly delivering music to a global streaming platform just got easier.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, is playing an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; serving as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helping rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack has been the No. 1 iOS app in the Music category in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya. The company is ramping up production in 2021 of their popular video series Trap Symphony, Fine Tuned, and Bless The Booth. In addition, the company's editorial arm, Audiomack World, is expanding its written content, with a focus on sharing the stories behind our favorite artists.

About Amuse

Changing the game since 2017, Amuse gives free music distribution and empowering tools to artists and their teams across the globe. By using music consumption data, Amuse finds, licenses and builds cutting-edge services for tomorrow's platinum-selling independent talent.

