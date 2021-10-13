Culver's® Unveils the CurderBurger, Available for One Day Only Restaurant chain celebrates National Cheese Curd Day on October 15 with curd-topped burger

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's, the restaurant chain specializing in ButterBurgers, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Fresh Frozen Custard, teased its cheese-obsessed guests on April Fools' Day with an imaginary delight: the CurderBurger™. Now, after months of guest pleas, demands and petitions, Culver's is officially turning the joke into reality.

The CurderBurger will be available at Culver's restaurants on October 15 in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, while supplies last. Get one before they're gone!

A very limited supply of CurderBurgers will be available at Culver's locations nationwide on October 15 for National Cheese Curd Day, a holiday that Culver's created to celebrate the dairyland delicacy.

Guests' appetites for the burger are sure to be high, as they've never seen anything quite like this: a Deluxe ButterBurger® topped with a crown of golden fried cheese. Made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds all surrounded by crispy seasoned bread crumbs, the cheese crown offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite.

"When we saw guests' enthusiastic reactions to the April Fools' Day post, we knew we had to make the CurderBurger a reality," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "This burger gives them what they want and is a perfect way to celebrate the cheesiest holiday on the calendar."

Guests who are lucky enough to try the CurderBurger on October 15 while supplies last will also have the opportunity to win a limited edition CurderBurger T-shirt. All they need to do is upload a photo of themselves enjoying the CurderBurger or a photo of their receipt to culvers.com/curderburger by Friday, October 22, for a chance to win.

To find your nearest Culver's location and get your hands on a CurderBurger before they're gone, visit culvers.com/locator.

