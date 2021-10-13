Transamerica Appoints Chris Giovanni as Chief Strategy and Development Officer

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the company has appointed Chris Giovanni as Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and as a member of the Americas Management Board. He will join Transamerica on November 1.

Mr. Giovanni has nearly two decades of experience in the financial industry and previously served as Corporate Treasurer and Head of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations for Lincoln Financial Group. At Transamerica, Mr. Giovanni will lead enterprise-wide strategic planning, competitive intelligence and mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Giovanni will work closely with Aegon's Global Banking and Distribution Partners team to explore opportunities for future growth.

"When it comes to technical expertise, Chris has unusual breadth and depth with respect to the U.S. insurance industry that will provide us with valuable perspective and insight," said Will Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer at Transamerica. "As a leader, Chris has a proven track record for creative strategic thinking and highly effective collaboration. His experience and leadership attributes make him uniquely qualified for his new role."

Mr. Giovanni has earned industry recognition during the course of his career, including from Institutional Investor, which named him as a "Best IR Professional" in the insurance industry in 2017 and 2018. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Loyola University (MD), Sellinger School of Business and Management, and holds Series 7, 63, 86 and 87 securities registrations.

Mr. Giovanni will report to Mr. Fuller.

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, investment and retirement solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management.

