U.S. Track and Field Olympic Legend Allyson Felix and Grammy-Nominated Spoken Word Poet Sekou Andrews to Deliver Featured Sessions at the iCIMS INSPIRE Virtual Conference iCIMS invites talent innovators worldwide to register for its annual two-day virtual conference on Nov. 16 and 17

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, announces it has added Olympic track and field star Allyson Felix, and the world's leading poetic voice, Sekou Andrews, to the powerhouse roster of admired speakers at its INSPIRE virtual conference on Nov. 16 and 17. Felix and Andrews will join Dan Levy, Emmy® and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer to headline the event.

Felix is the most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history, with 11 medals in total. Outside of her athletic career, Felix was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and 2021, and has become an advocate for underserved children, pregnant women and mothers. In the closing keynote at INSPIRE, she will share her personal race to overcoming adversity, advice for tackling challenges head-on and inspiration for creating change and achieving major goals.

Andrews, creator of "Poetic Voice," a cutting-edge speaking category that seamlessly fuses inspirational speaking with spoken word poetry, will deliver a uniquely inspiring keynote. Named the "de facto poet laureate of corporate America" by Forbes, Sekou is a highly-awarded entrepreneur and Grammy-nominated artist who helps businesses master innovation through inspiration. He will inspire attendees to think and lead like an innovator to transform talent, through an entertaining experience that has been described as "Hamilton meets TED."

"We are thrilled to welcome Allyson and Sekou, two incredible leaders and innovators, to share their personal journeys and inspirational learnings with our talent community as we move forward together," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer, iCIMS. "We have some of the world's most dynamic speakers lined up to deliver inspiration, talent transformation strategies, success stories and so much more. Whether you're looking for practical talent and technology advice or need to reignite your passions and get motivated, this conference is for you."

"I am excited to turn some of the messages surrounding work and the harsh hiring landscape that talent teams have been battling into an anthem to empower you to innovate and explore the unexpected," said Andrews.

Additional featured speakers include global industry analyst Josh Bersin, Gen Z and Millennial expert Jason Dorsey, as well as leaders from FedEx Express, IBM, Hilton, Uber, Rite Aid, and more. Talent and technology innovators are encouraged to register now for the free two-day experience to join the talent community and move forward together in transforming the world of work.

