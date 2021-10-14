Allegiant Board Of Directors Names Sandra Morgan As Newest Member

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced Sandra Douglass Morgan as its newest member. Morgan, an attorney and former regulator, is currently the owner and manager of Douglass Morgan, LLC, a legal and consulting firm, and is the immediate past chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

"Sandra brings a great deal of specialized experience in highly-regulated, high-profile industries that will be of tremendous benefit as our company continues to grow," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant's chairman and chief executive officer. "She is a dynamic leader with a proven ability to navigate today's most complex industry issues, from labor regulations to cybersecurity. We are so pleased to have her join our leadership team."

As chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019 to 2020, Morgan led the passage and implementation of cashless wagering regulations, and ensured that all gaming licensees adopted policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment. Morgan was the first African-American to serve as chair in the state's history.

Morgan was director of external affairs for AT&T Services., Inc. from 2016 to 2019, where she was responsible for managing the company's local government, legislative and community affairs work in Nevada. This role followed eight years of public service with the City of North Las Vegas in progressive appointments, including serving as City Attorney from 2013 to 2016. She previously served as litigation attorney for MGM MIRAGE (now known as MGM Resorts International), one of the world's largest gaming and hospitality corporations.

Morgan has also served on the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and is a past board member of Jobs for Nevada's Graduates, a nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating achievement outcomes for Nevada students.

"Allegiant is a true innovator in the travel industry – a dynamic company that continues to break the mold of traditional airlines," said Morgan. "I'm excited to have the opportunity work alongside Maury Gallagher and the members of this distinguished board, and look forward to realizing the next phase of their vision in becoming a truly integrated travel company."

In addition to her appointment to Allegiant's board, Morgan currently serves as an independent director with Fidelity National Financial, Inc., a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact:

Allegiant Media Relations

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company