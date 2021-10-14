Kaleyra Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for CPaaS

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, was mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service."

Kaleyra, the Trusted CPaaS

The study identified 20 representative vendors of the CPaaS market who offer a diverse portfolio of services to enterprises spanning North America, Europe, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America. Kaleyra's omnichannel business communication offerings across SMS, RCS, MMS, voice, video, WhatsApp, and chatbots, in addition to its strong historic hold in the European and APAC markets, along with the recent acquisition of the US-based mobile messaging provider, mGage, fortify its position in the list.

The report states, "End customers are requiring deeper engagement with enterprises over the communications channel of their preference. CPaaS vendors have moved to advanced messaging capabilities (led by WhatsApp with omnichannel that combines traditional modes of communications) with advanced components to enhance customer engagement."1 This reaffirms Kaleyra's synchronization with customer needs and goes on to further strengthen its promise of being their trusted CPaaS partner in terms of innovation, security, and reliability.

"Kaleyra's inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide as a co-creator confirms our efforts to help enterprises around the world use technical and non-technical tools to boost their customer communication initiatives," shared Dario Calogero, Kaleyra's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope to make cloud communication functionalities accessible to various end-user-focused teams within these large organizations, and collectively empower them to offer exceptional customer experiences."

Gartner's report also recommends that application and software engineering leaders engaged in digital transformation to set the customer experience strategy "should evaluate visual builders as part of their CPaaS selection process. They are a valuable tool for designing business flow logic, enabling noncoders to access CPaaS and make logic modifications in a low-code environment."1

Kaleyra's wide range of robust APIs, coupled with its no-code, intuitive cloud platform, allows businesses to fully build omnichannel experiences and multi-step campaigns, and engage their customers via SMS, RCS, MMS, voice, video, WhatsApp, and chatbots.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service" Lisa Unden-Farboud, Brian Doherty, Daniel O'Connell, September 27, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

