National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Salt Lake City, Utah with Alpine Anesthesia

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that Alpine Anesthesia has joined NPH.

National Partners in Healthcare continues expansion in Utah with Alpine Anesthesia

"We are excited to join the growing NPH partnership here in Utah. We look forward to partnering with NPH while we continue maintaining our autonomy and long-standing relationships with our hospital and being able to continue providing the highest level of anesthesia care to our patients." Ben Howard, DO, Managing Partner of Alpine Anesthesia.

"We are proud to partner with the quality team of providers at Alpine. Our ambition and commitment to providing superior clinical and management services are truly in alignment with Alpine Anesthesia's mission and objectives," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Their partnership with NPH will allow them to retain control over clinical operations and continue providing quality perioperative services while gaining the infrastructure, efficiencies and expertise that NPH offers."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Holly Buckley and Thomas Zahn, of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to NPH. Alpine Anesthesia and its partners were represented in the transaction by Blake Voorhees of Ray, Quinney & Nebeker, Salt Lake City, Utah.

