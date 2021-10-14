Share Your First-Time Story, and You Could Win Money to Achieve Another First-Time Milestone

Share Your First-Time Story, and You Could Win Money to Achieve Another First-Time Milestone -Home-haircutters could win $2,000 in Wahl 'My First Time' Contest-

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Were you a little clumsy? Was it a little messy? Did it turn out better than you thought? Recent research found that nearly half of men did it for the first time during the pandemic, and now men's grooming leader Wahl wants to hear all about it. The Wahl 'My First Time' Contest celebrates the multitude of Americans who picked up hair clippers for the first time, by rewarding them with $2,000 to support other 'first-time' experiences.

"Home-haircutting was all-the-rage in 2020, and Wahl was there to help with advice and 'how-to' content," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "Now we want to reward those who stepped out of their comfort zone, and hopefully encourage more to give home-haircutting a try."

Enter the Wahl 'My First Time' Contest at https://bit.ly/WahlFirstTime

Home-Haircutting Continues to Be Hot

While the pandemic sparked the flame, home-haircutting fires are still burning. In fact, the following stats illustrate the lasting impact:

Nearly 70% of men cut their own hair in 2020.

42% did it for the first time during the 2020 pandemic.

Most (79%) are continuing to do it today.

Whether you jumped on the 'COVID Cut' bandwagon in 2020, or you're looking to give it try for this contest, Wahl offers the following tips to help ensure success:

Get the gear. If you don't already have one, you'll need a reliable clipper like the If you don't already have one, you'll need a reliable clipper like the Wahl Elite Pro . It has self-sharpening blades and a powerful motor with the torque and precision to avoid mishaps. Choose a style. Increase the chances of success by Increase the chances of success by picking a hairstyle that flatters your face shape. Be patient. The single biggest mistake you can make is rushing into it. Seek out The single biggest mistake you can make is rushing into it. Seek out instructional videos and experts tips — get a game plan, then start clipping. And if you're using a video tutorial as a guide, try to find someone who has a similar hair type as your own.

How to Enter the Wahl 'My First Time' Contest

From now until Nov. 5, 2021, submit a 'Before Home-Haircut' photo and an 'After Home-Haircut' photo of yourself on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/WahlFirstTime. You'll also need to answer a few questions about your home-haircut experience, as well as what other first-time experience you'd like to achieve. What kind of first-time experience, you may ask? Anything, really. For example, it could be anything from snorkeling to snowboarding, or adopting a dog to mastering a musical instrument.

A panel of Wahl home-haircutting connoisseurs will select 5 winners based on their before/after photos, written responses, and follow-up interviews. Each will receive $2,000 plus a Wahl Elite Pro Clipper. Entrants can also get to the page by following @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram, and can get more details from the Official Rules.

"We know that cutting your own hair gives people a sense of accomplishment and newfound confidence, so it's our hope they'll take this ingenuity and channel it into another experience that's bound to have a positive impact on their life," concluded Yde.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation