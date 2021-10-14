Whirlpool Corporation To Announce Third-Quarter Results On October 21 And Hold Conference Call On October 22

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home, will release its third-quarter financial results and presentation materials at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Whirlpool Corporation will then hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

To participate in the conference call, dial 1 (888) 440-4038 and Conference ID 2610251. International participants should dial 1 (646) 960-0861 and Conference ID 2610251. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call, as they may experience longer than usual wait times.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's web site at www.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download any required streaming media software. Key financial statistics, the earnings presentation, and an archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's web site for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, WhirlpoolCorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation