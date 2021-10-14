WNRS - Big Al McMordie, One of the Most Honored Technical Sports Handicappers in America and Stephen Nover, an Award-Winning Journalist are Scheduled to Join 'Krush House™' Kappers Video Podcast This Friday October 15th 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that Big Al McMordie, one of the most honored technical sports handicappers in America and Stephen Nover, an award-winning journalist are scheduled to join "Krush House™" Kappers this Friday October 15th , 2021 to chat about their predictions for the current football season and all things related to football and sports gambling.

Big Al is 17-6 over the past 30 days in NFL pro football against the odds, winning at a rate of almost 74%. Big Al's picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/al-mcmordie and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. Big Al is one of the most honored technical handicappers in the country. Overall, in the last 29 years, Big Al has garnered 45 NUMBER ONE awards in football, basketball, baseball and hockey; 201 Top 5 finishes; and 380 Top 10 finishes. Big Al is a featured handicapper at the most prestigious gambling web sites and was a panelist on The Winning Edge and Proline Television shows from 2001 through 2010. Additionally, in 2002, Big Al was featured in FHM Magazine, and he was featured in ESPN Magazine in 2010.

The Las Vegas Sporting News recognized Big Al in its December 17, 1996 issue, and wrote "Al's honesty, integrity, and skills...are obvious....We have been impressed by his uncanny ability to pick big underdogs that win the game straight-up....We've seen handicappers come and go, and get hot and cold, but no one has been as consistent over time as McMordie, and we strongly urge you to consider him as your handicapper."

Big Al, VegasWINNERS' leading pro football sports betting handicapper, stated "I'm thrilled to be a part of the champion team of handicappers at VegasWINNERS, and look forward to breaking down this week's football games with Stephen Nover and Wayne Root. The three of us are red-hot in the NFL, so it will no doubt be a great (and profitable) conversation."

Stephen Nover is 20-11 over the past 30 days in NFL pro football against the odds, winning at a rate of almost 65%.

Nover's picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/stephen-nover and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. Stephen Nover is unique among professional handicappers. A multiple award-winning sportswriter for numerous newspapers, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nover has one the best combinations of gambling and media sources in the world. The author of two sports gambling books, "Las Vegas Sports Beat" and "Sports Gaming Beat," along with a book on fantasy football titled, "Winning Fantasy Football," Nover is a former professor at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, having taught a football handicapping class there. He also was the co-host of the Sunday night sports betting radio show, "The Stardust Line," during the 1990's. Part of what makes Nover special is the pride he takes in writing his deep-dive analysis, which always is unique, well-researched and sometimes entails out-of-the-box thinking.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Big Al McMordie and Stephen Nover are two of the most respected and successful sports handicappers in America. They are Exhibit A for the unique team of champions we've assembled. I'm proud to report it's the best in the business! Every week we bring two or three of these champions onto our video podcast Krush House™ Kappers to educate, empower and entertain sports bettors across the USA."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal, former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. For further information, please see https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-gambling-market.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websiteshttps://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

