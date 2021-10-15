Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday 29 October 2021.
Date and time: Friday 29 October 2021 at 8:00 CET
Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer.
The presentation will be held as a webcast:
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 29 October.
The presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
