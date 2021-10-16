Trophy Townhouse Is The Wonder Of The Upper East Side Manhattan's most photographed townhouse, located at 163 East 64th Street, presents a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriting the attention of millennial Instagrammers, building buffs, streetscape lovers, architectural preservationists, and those who remain besotted by New York City, Manhattan's most photographed townhouse located at 163 East 64th street has hit the market.

NYC’s Most Photographed Townhouse Could Be Your Forever Home For $19.5M. Tour 163 E 64th St, visit Nestseekers.com

This stunning trophy is one of the Upper East Side's most unforgettable landmarks. One look, and it will have you falling in love with New York all over again.

With its heady mix of commerce and culture, New York is known the world over as the apex of elite urban living, and townhouses have long served as luxurious status symbols.

Now, with townhouse living making a comeback, this Versailles townhouse is one of Manhattan's best and most beautiful buys.

Some of New York's finest townhouse mansions are located on the Upper East Side. Nestled between two brown and gray mansions on 64th stands the most opulent one—Ken Laub's Versailles—an inspired Neo-Georgian brick townhouse extending 90 feet in depth.

Laub, a semi-retired real estate industry titan, has lived in the mansion for 35 years. He's now selling his prized townhouse to focus on his musical compositions. "New York, Old Friend," a sizzling and celebrated show he created starring Grammy-nominated Clint Holmes, can be viewed here https://www.newyorkoldfriend.com/.

The sale of this townhouse represents a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity, especially for those who are excited to acquire New York City luxury real estate at highly opportunistic prices.

The Versailles townhouse is a home with history and a grand list of guests, including Bob Hope, Liza Minnelli, Alan Thicke, and visits from the best real estate, theatre, and the arts.

His life, influence, and creativity are as interlaced with the house as the Stephen Pusey commissioned original woodwork on his barroom floor. The house is more than just a mansion; it's a work of art drawing influence and creativity, with the help of designer Ronald Bricke, from a variety of sources reflected in his Pusey original woodwork barroom floor to the creation of an atrium with a Lalique glass ceiling of the universe and an extraordinary five-room parlor floor with original pine wood paneling from 1872. The second floor has four 18th and 19th-century chandeliers that are French, Venetian, and Russian. The music room introduces replicas of Fragonard artwork from the Frick Museum.

Distinguished and bespoke details throughout, a stunning raked limestone & red clay brick facade with approximately 1,325 square feet of unused air rights makes this townhouse poised for the next generation to acquire and create a forever home. This exquisite Neo-Georgian Townhouse offers timeless elegance, magnificent living spaces, Haute craftsmanship, with the safety and privacy only a townhouse can offer.

Noted as one of the most distinguished Townhouses in New York built in 1872 by prestigious Architect John G. Prague, 163 East 64th Street spans 8,000 square feet. It includes 15 voluminous ultra-chic rooms with impressive 90' depth floor-plates, soaring ceiling heights throughout, original and pristine architectural details from head to toe, 5-bedroom suites, eight working fireplaces, five full baths, and three powder rooms, a sublime 90'x 20' Parlor floor, a one-of-a-kind atrium fabricated by Lalique providing for stunning interior illumination, a private elevator servicing all levels including the European designed rooftop garden, original English pine library dating back to 1872, a lavish bar and more.

Beyond the private gated entrance, one is greeted in the elegant entry forecourt with a separate service entrance and radiant heat sidewalk and steps within a proper and posh entry foyer. Along with the fairy-tail-like rooftop garden, the home exudes chic sophistication and endless components to create your dream home.

$19,500,000

15 Rooms | 5 Bedrooms | 8.5 Bathrooms | 8,000 Sq ft | 20 Ft Wide | 20 Ft Deep. | WebID 1830410 | Video: 163 East 64th Street https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nvQqyjU2kE

Nest Seekers International

Jessica C. Campbell

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

M: 917-621-7815

E: JessicaC@nestseekers.com

505 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022

Jaime Richichi

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

M: 516-749-5242

E: JaimeR@nestseekers.com

505 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022

Media Contact

Adam Nelson

WORKHOUSE, Founder & CEO

O: +1 212.645.8006

E: nelson@workhousepr.com

http://www.workhousepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WORKHOUSE