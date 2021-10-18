A.J. Pierzynski, Candace Parker and Chicago Cubs Announcer Pat Hughes to be Inducted Oct. 28th by Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame

The regions most accomplished athletes and individuals among those being inducted

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will host its 24th annual induction ceremony on Thursday, October 28th at McCormick Square's state-of-the-art Wintrust Arena. This year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner honors 13 new members whom have contributed to make Chicago a world-class sports town.

A.J. Pierzynski, Candace Parker and Chicago Cubs Announcer Pat Hughes to be honored by Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame

2005 Chicago White Sox World Series Champion Catcher and current Fox Sports Analyst A.J. Pierzynski headlines an induction class that will also honor 2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker of The Chicago Sky, Chicago Cubs Announcer Pat Hughes, 2x MLB All Star Curtis Granderson, Woman's Professional Tennis legend Katrina Adams, Franklin Park native and retired Major League Baseball executive Ned Colletti and DePaul University Basketball great Tom Kleinschmidt round out the hometown heroes.

Chicago Blackhawk and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp will be receiving the Stan Mikita Award. Former on-air partners David Kaplan of ESPN radio and Chicago Bear Tom Waddle will be inducted with Kaplan receiving the 2021 Excellence in Media Award.

2021 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship coach Scott Drew of Baylor University will be receiving the Ray Meyer Award with NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson receiving the Gayle Sayers Award. Finalizing the 2021 class is MLB Hall of Famer and baseball executive Andrew "Rube" Foster of The Chicago American Giants whom will be inducted posthumously.

"We are thrilled with the lineup of our 2021 class after taking a break in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. It sounds cliché, but this might be the strongest class in our Hall of Fame's existence," said CSHOF President Charles P. Carey. "None of this would be possible without the continued support of our partners at Wintrust Arena and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA) and the faith they've shown in our organization and mission. We are blessed to call Wintrust Arena our home for the 5th year now. Each year the CSHOF board works tirelessly to program an event and induction ceremony that celebrates the very best individuals in Chicago sporting history to continue our cause of supporting education and athletic programs for underprivileged youth. Our 2021 ceremony is going to be extra special."

WFLD Chicago news anchor Corey McFerrin and retired DePaul University athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto will co-emcee the 2021 induction ceremony. The event benefits The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Charities, a 501c3 tax exempt organization in Illinois honoring those whom have distinguished themselves through their contributions in sports.

VP cocktails are from 5:30-6:30PM, with dinner and induction starting at 7PM Thursday, October 28th at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Ave, Chicago, 60616. Tickets are $225 each, with tables of ten starting at $2,000.

