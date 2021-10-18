Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty eight cents ($0.48) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 17, 2021 to Stockholders of Record as of December 3, 2021.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

