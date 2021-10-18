Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Files 2 Provisional Patents On Compositions and Methods for Treating Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has filed 2 new Provisional Patent applications on Compositions and Methods for treating cancer, including colorectal cancer and early intervention therapy for colorectal cancer patients.

These patent applications are now part of the Company's growing IP portfolio comprising of 8 Patent Families with 5 Granted patents and 19 Pending applications. Claims in Company's IP Portfolio include Pharmaceutical Compositions, Systems and Methods.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have filed for 2 new Provisional Patents. The new patents will run in conjunction with our existing IP, granting the company protection over our cancer treatment compositions and methods including early intervention therapy for colorectal cancer, which remains an important unmet need for colorectal cancer patients."

Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors to include: Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert, and, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a Hematology expert, along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Prof. Noam Shomron (Ph.D.), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.). Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors to include: Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

