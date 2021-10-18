New Brand Campaign Takes Imaginative Journey Through Honda’s Innovative Efforts to Use Technology to Help People

- "Origin of Determination" multi-channel campaign nods to the company's future by tracing the roots of its product innovation

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda debuts a new brand marketing campaign today, taking viewers on a journey through the company's global, 73-year product history to demonstrate how it will continue innovating to fulfill the vision of founder Soichiro Honda that "the purpose of technology is to help people." The "Origin of Determination" campaign kicks off with a new 60-second TV spot (https://honda.us/theoriginofdetermination) highlighting over 100 of Honda's pioneering products, while pointing toward Honda's future.

The new, multi-channel brand campaign brings to life many of the company's most iconic products. Starting with Honda's first product, the 1947 A-Type motorcycle, the TV spot features a host of legendary two and four-wheeled race machines, the all-new 2022 Civic, and the wide-ranging Honda product portfolio – including cars, light trucks, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, marine engines and the HondaJet Elite S.

"Through this new brand campaign we are telling a story only Honda can tell, about a company determined to help make people's lives better – cleaner, more safe, and more fun – by constantly advancing mobility through sheer determination," said Jay Joseph, Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We want our loyal customers and those new to the brand to know that they inspire our challenging spirit that has led to everything they have seen so far and continues to inspire our engineers who are working on the next generations of Honda products."

Honda "Origin of Determination" Creative and Featured Products

Creating the "Origin of Determination" TV spot to reflect over 100 Honda products required a combination of historical photos, live-action and computer graphics (CG) models to tell the company's mobility story in one, action-packed sequence. Throughout the spot, viewers will see a rapidly expanding supernova of products flowing out in all directions, representing the origin story of Honda.

Viewers will see new and iconic heritage Honda products during the 60-second spot set to "Stampede" – a remix of Verdi's "La Traviata, Act I" – by Superhuman, including:

1949 Honda Dream D-Type: the first original motorcycle created by Soichiro Honda

S600 sports car: the company's first passenger car

RA272 Formula 1 race car: the first Honda race machine to win an F1 race in 1965, and various other Honda-powered race machines

1973 Honda Civic: the breakthrough first-generation Civic that led the industry in meeting the stricter exhaust emissions requirements of the U.S. Clean Air Act without using a catalytic converter

2022 Honda Civic: the best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive Civic ever

Honda's rugged light truck lineup: including the 2022 Ridgeline pickup

Honda powersports products: including the Talon sport side-by-side

HondaJet Elite S: the fastest, farthest and highest-flying aircraft in its class

Honda worked with its agency of record, RPA, on the new brand campaign. Director Paul Mitchell, known for his passionate storytelling with a cinematic eye and the ability to connect live-action with visual effects, and VFX company, A52, helped bring the Honda "Origin of Determination" creative to life.

Campaign Media

"Origin of Determination" will include 60-second and 30-second TV spots. The spots will be featured across multiple media channels from broadcast television and on-demand platforms to top-tier digital and lifestyle properties, as well as on social media. The media support will include:

High-profile national sports programming, including broadcast network coverage of the NHL, top-rated NFL games, NCAA college football match-ups, and ESPN digital media and custom live hour segment sponsorships on CBS Sports

Premium cable networks, such as Bravo, TNT, and CNBC, along with Hispanic networks like Univision and Telemundo

On-demand streaming programs, including Hulu, Prime Video, and Pluto

Digital lifestyle platforms, such as BuzzFeed, Thrillist, POPSUGAR, Amazon, and Wunderkind

Digital music platforms like VEVO and Spotify with a custom "Evolution of Pop" playlist

Social media, including Pinterest, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram

Honda in America

Honda started U.S. operations with the establishment of America Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products, and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with more than 620 U.S. suppliers to produce the diverse range of Honda products using domestic and globally sourced parts. In 2020, more than two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also operates 19 research and development facilities in America that fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company manufactures in America.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

