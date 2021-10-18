One80 Intermediaries Further Expands Footprint in Gulf Region with the Acquisition of Equity Partners Insurance Services, Inc.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), warranty and lender-based insurance provider, and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Equity Partners Insurance Services, Inc. (EPIS), a Louisiana based managing general agent and wholesaler for commercial and personal lines. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Equity Partners Insurance Services was founded in 2002 and specializes in property and casualty, garage and auto services, personal lines, professional lines, environmental, and marine insurance. Based in Slidell, Louisiana, the company also has a presence throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"One80 continues to invest in highly focused, well run businesses throughout the Gulf Region," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. "I have been very impressed with the team at EPIS and their extensive agency connections; and I am confident our partnership will allow us to further support new and existing broker relationships through key growth areas such as high-risk property, casualty, small commercial and personal lines."

Equity Partners Insurance Services has been a Lloyd's cover holder since 2006, provides access to more than 50 active markets, and offers seven in-house binding authority contracts.

"At EPIS we pride ourselves in our knowledgeable underwriters, brokers and highly trained support staff allowing us to provide competitive quotes and excellent customer service. Where others give promises, we give service," said Brian Silva, Partner at EPIS, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

"We felt One80 was a strong cultural fit for our owners, employees and retail agents. Further, One80's extensive platform will enable us to deepen our four core areas of specialization and offer even more products and services as we continue to expand," said Anthony Silva, Partner at EPIS, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

