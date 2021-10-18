Third Economy Announces Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Economy LLC , a leader in sustainable investment research and consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of four executives to its newly formed Board of Directors.

The Board will provide guidance on the strategic direction of Third Economy, with the members bringing distribution, legal, financial and technology expertise to help grow and scale the firm.

"I am grateful to be able to draw upon their expertise to guide our rapid growth" said Third Economy's CEO and Founder Chad Spitler.

Joining Chad as Directors, the appointments are:

Ken Priore as Chairman. Ken is currently Senior Managing Counsel at Atlassian, and formerly a Global Director of Legal at Box. He is a California based Attorney with over 25 years of experience and has previously held leadership roles at Silver Springs Networks, PayPal, MVC Capital and Charles Schwab. Ken received his JD from Tulane University, and his BA from Tufts University.

Dorothy Flynn is the President of Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions. Prior to Broadridge, Dorothy was the Director of Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company, the CEO of The Keane Organization and Chief Operating Officer of The Richardson Company. Dorothy earned a BA from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and an MS from the University of Pennsylvania.

Heather Hall is a Managing Director and the Chief Administrative Officer of InspereX Technologies, a fintech company formed from the recent merger between Incapital and 280 CapMarkets, a firm she co-founded and led as the CFO. Having held leadership roles at PwC, UBS, Franklin Templeton and WHV Investments, she brings over 27 years of financial services expertise. Heather, a licensed CPA, holds a BA in Anthropology from Princeton University and a MS in Accountancy from San Diego State University.

Bryan Hughes is a developer, entrepreneur, and an executive with 35+ years of experience. He co-founded Predictive Medical Technologies to predict cardiopulmonary arrest in the ICU with a 24-hour likelihood. He later founded GOFACTORY, an IoT company acquired by Space Time Insight where he was CTO of IoT, then later Chief Architect of IoT after Nokia's acquisition. Most recently, Bryan is working on his third startup in stealth mode in the consumer IoT space.

"With sustainable investing and Environmental, Social and Governance generating increasing interest among both investors and issuers, I am delighted to be a part of this Board", said Dorothy Flynn. "I look forward to working with the team to advance Third Economy's mission and their leadership in these important areas."

About Third Economy

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The company empowers institutional investors and companies to take financial advantage of sustainability trends thus incentivizing a more sustainable economy and world. Learn more at thirdeconomy.com .

