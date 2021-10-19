Blackbaud Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)
Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

Event:

Blackbaud's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 4th

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit  www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
IR@blackbaud.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301403672.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.