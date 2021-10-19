First Bank & Trust Company Expands Into North Carolina

First Bank & Trust Company Expands Its Footprint Under Modified Name, First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia

ABINGDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, one of the nation's leading community banks, has maintained a footprint which includes locations in Virginia and Tennessee. Now, the bank has expanded into North Carolina, launching two branches within the state and a modified brand identity.

Sam Johnson (left) and Leonard Pittman Jr. (right) pictured in front of First Bank & Trust of Virginia’s new Red Oak office.

After more than 40 years in business, First Bank & Trust has grown considerably, opening 24 full-service branches and eight loan production offices. While the bank has maintained a customer base that expands well beyond the borders of Virginia and Tennessee, First Bank & Trust has not previously expressed intent to operate physical branches beyond the bounds of those states.

President & CEO, Mark Nelson said, "Over the last few years, it's become very clear to our team that we can have a positive impact in the North Carolina market, particularly in relation to agriculture lending. As we have retained more customers from North Carolina, despite working across state lines, we knew it was time for us to move forward with branch expansion in that market."

The bank has been making strides into North Carolina since recently opening a loan production office in Mount Airy. Additionally, a second office in Red Oak is slated to become the bank's first full-service location in North Carolina as early as November of 2021. Expanding into North Carolina has provided innumerable opportunities for the future expansion of the bank.

To differentiate First Bank and Trust Company in North Carolina, the bank has organized their operations there as First Bank and Trust Co. of Virginia. The modified logo utilizes a deeper burgundy color, providing differentiation from other North Carolina financial institutions while remaining recognizable to the bank's existing customer base.

The marketing team at First Bank & Trust has already launched separate social media channels for the North Carolina market, including Facebook and Instagram.

The bank's commitment to this latest expansion is made apparent by their robust investment in North Carolina personnel. In 2020, First Bank & Trust welcomed Nash County, North Carolina native Sam Johnson, a powerhouse in the agriculture lending space. Johnson was recently joined by Leonard Pittman, Jr., a Rocky Mount native with 38 years of commercial lending expertise in Virginia and North Carolina. In January of 2021, First Bank & Trust made a similar investment in Mount Airy, North Carolina where they welcomed Travis Wilmoth and Myra Edwards as a comprehensive lending team. Most recently, Trevor Smith joined the bank's lending team serving eastern North Carolina including Harnett, Johnston, Cumberland, Lee, Duplin, Sampson, Wake and Greene Counties.

About First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia

First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia is an extension of The First Bank & Trust Company brand into North Carolina. First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia offers comprehensive lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia was formed to differentiate from similarly named institutions in the state of North Carolina.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Widner

Vice President – Marketing

276-285-0293

kpruitt@firstbank.com

