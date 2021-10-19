Reinventing health care: The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health™ is helping deliver cost-effective, accessible and easy health care. Bringing together the Aetna broad network with CVS Health services.

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health™ is a first-of-its-kind plan offering that will deliver the unique CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) and Aetna capabilities in the New York/New Jersey market to help members access care when and where they need it – and at a lower cost than a traditional plan.

CVS Health - Lansdale, PA

The plan pairs the Aetna Open Access Aetna Select℠ network with access to expanded services at CVS Pharmacy®. Members can enjoy peace of mind with quality in-network providers and convenient access to pharmacy services in their neighborhood, including 53 CVS® HealthHUB™ locations, more than 800 CVS Pharmacy and other in-network locations in New York and New Jersey.

Along with a convenient and connected member experience, mid-sized businesses will see savings by pairing the Aetna Connected Plan with our national network. Quoting is available now for mid-size businesses (101-300 employees) with December 2021 and later effective dates.

"The blend of CVS Health and Aetna supports our New York and New Jersey members on their health care journey through a new innovative health care model that is more connected, convenient and affordable," said Jason Tompkins, President, New York/New Jersey Market. "The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health is helping us deliver on that promise. It brings together our medical, pharmacy and retail capabilities, allowing members to get the care they need, where and when they need it."

To illustrate better coordinated care with the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health:

A member can book an appointment at a MinuteClinic® for both their acute care needs and diagnosis and management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

At CVS HealthHUB ™ locations, a Care Concierge – who assists customers by helping them navigate health care services and products – can also connect the member to a MinuteClinic or other network provider, who can consult with the member's primary care physician and prescribe medication, as needed, that can be picked up in the store.

The member's prescription can have 90-day refills and they can set their preferences to have their medicine delivered directly to their door for free.

The plan provides greater choice for our members. In addition to CVS Pharmacy, the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health includes the option to choose other in-network retail pharmacies.

"It's all about using our expanded capabilities to create more value for members and employers, through more personalized engagement, greater access to care and reduced health plan costs, while delivering a better, more supportive experience overall," said Tompkins.

Additional CVS Health services include:

$0 copay at in-network walk-in clinics, including MinuteClinic*

20% off select CVS Health-branded health and wellness products

Access to Aetna National Pharmacy Network, CVS Specialty® pharmacy and Coram® home infusion services

*Deductible must be met first on HSA-qualified plans

Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health are Aetna Life Insurance Company PPO plans offered and/ or underwritten by Aetna Life Insurance Company, Inc. in New York and New Jersey.

Aetna®, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (which owns CVS® HealthHUB™ locations) and MinuteClinic, LLC (which either operates or provides certain management support services to MinuteClinic®-branded walk-in clinics) are part of the CVS Health® family of companies. The CVS Health group of companies provide certain products and services to health plans offered, underwritten and/or administered by Aetna.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

©2021 Aetna Inc.

Media Contact:

Tara Burke

BurkeT1@cvshealth.com

203-212-1059

Aetna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aetna)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aetna