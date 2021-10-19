Republic Announces a $150 Million Series B Round

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading investment firm Republic announces its $150 million Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners. Valor, known for early investments in SpaceX, Tesla, and Gopuff, adds Republic to their portfolio as a bet on the future of private investing and digital assets.

Returning Series A investors Galaxy Interactive, Motley Fool Ventures, HOF Capital, Tribe Capital, and CoinFund are joined by Pillar VC and several Wall Street stalwarts, including Brevan Howard, Atreides and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, marking a critical advancement in the institutional adoption of retail and crypto investing. The participation of institutional investors overseas in this round also signals Republic's international growth ambitions.

Republic is a family of companies, including a multi-asset retail investment platform, a private capital division with almost $1 billion in assets under management, and a blockchain consultancy arm, that provides technical, financing, distribution, and tokenization services. Republic currently has two affiliated closed-end investment funds deploying capital into startups and crypto projects, along with a digital investment arm operating as Republic Realm that focuses exclusively on metaverses and NFTs.

Doubling down on its mission to democratize access and advance diversity efforts in venture capital, Republic allocated part of its Series A, in March 2021, to underrepresented investors as well as qualifying Republic Venture Partners. This new financing round represents a win for these diverse investors and Republic's efforts to strengthen its cap table.

Vivek Pattipati, Partner at Valor Equity Partners, said "Valor has a history of investing in innovative industry disruptors and believes Republic is a natural fit for our portfolio. We are aligned with Republic's vision to transform the private investing marketplace and usher in a new era of venture capital. Valor looks forward to working closely with this exceptional team."

Republic will use the additional funding to expand geographically and develop new investment products, while continuing to scale and anchor their position as an innovative investment firm operating at the forefront of the digital economy.

"We are deeply grateful to have Valor Equity Partners lead our Series B financing. With their investment comes operational expertise that has turned many growth-stage companies into household brands. Republic stands alone at the intersection of blockchain technology, retail investing, and traditional capital markets. In this position, there is no better partner than Valor to work side-by-side with us in this next phase of growth," said Republic's CEO Kendrick Nguyen.

As part of Valor's investment, Vivek Pattipati will join Republic's board of directors.

About Republic

Republic is a financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets. It operates a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain incubator and fund. The Republic ecosystem has facilitated over $700 million in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and boasts a community of over 1M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and has co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For additional information, visit republic.co or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

About Valor Equity Partners

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

