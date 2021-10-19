TESTD Announces COVID Solution To Meet OSHA Mandate Software system allows companies to manage testing, vaccination, and exemption status on one platform with minimal click reporting

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TESTD Inc., the medical data management company, has announced an update to its TESTD platform that allows companies to comply with new OSHA regulations regarding COVID testing, vaccination verification, and religious or medical exemptions. The update is going into effect just as new federal guidelines are being enacted demanding that companies under OSHA jurisdiction with 100 employees or more require COVID vaccinations, or regular testing for employees that are not vaccinated.

TESTD Inc. provides electronic medical records (EMR) software built on blockchain technology for encryption and HIPAA compliance. TESTD’s initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates COVID-19 and other medical test scheduling, manages data, and allows digital vaccination verification. (PRNewsfoto/TESTD Inc.)

"TESTD has proven itself to be an effective tool in saving companies money and reducing the time it takes to check-in individuals, manage their COVID testing, and issue reports to industry or governmental regulators," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO of TESTD. "We now have added modules to the software system that capture attestation and documents around exemptions, allow for uploading photos of an existing vaccination card, and streamline the process of recording future booster information."

According to Andrews, TESTD's status as a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform positions it to deal with the unpredictable COVID pandemic and the needs of businesses to get employees back to work.

Demands of a blended workforce

"Like it or not, we will be in a blended universe for the foreseeable future, where a mix of vaccinated, unvaccinated, and exempt individuals will all need to be interacting," he said. "TESTD can help a manager control any potential outbreak of the virus in a population where people work closely together and where they serve the public."

TESTD has been in use in healthcare facilities, the hospitality industry, and at pop-up testing locations since November 2020. The way the platform handles data makes it HIPAA compliant by design. TESTD is also the only solution in the world awarded ISO certification for privacy, data security, and reliability (9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019). The platform eliminates paperwork and is fully digital.

TESTD launched during the COVID-19 lockdown as a software solution for enterprises requiring testing for the virus. To date, over 250,000 individual patients have used the system. At one resort, the platform is being used to test over 30,000 people a month.

It uses blockchain and other technologies to encrypt data, putting it in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where health information is delivered to a central authority and security has been debated.

The platform allows secure and speedy self-scheduling for tests or vaccinations; the ability of managers to set and revise protocols; test management through the lab resulting process; and reporting to individuals, managers, providers, and regulators. It also talks to HR systems, allowing companies an easy way for the platform to intake employees.

How TESTD works

An individual self-schedules a test or vaccination from a mobile device, or uses the device to record documentation of an exemption. That individual enters information on TESTD's encrypted platform, which secures and protects that person's data and test result. The TESTD dashboard gives the manager a complete view of the workforce and patient population, allows for easy revisions to protocols and appointments, and gives that person the ability to issue reports in real time. A tablet interface gives an operator at a site the ability to check-in someone for testing or a vaccination, and maintain custody of the data, while limiting that operator from accessing any protected health information.

An easy-to-use platform provides many benefits, Andrews said, especially as companies face the new reality of testing hundreds and thousands of individuals or recording their vaccination status.

"Large companies, hospitals, and other providers may be confused and frustrated by this new demand for testing," said Andrews. "Because we automate so much of the work, on a platform that is easy to learn, we can actually help you organize the effort and save money in the long run."

Inquiries: Alan Goodman, alan@testd.com , 646-543-ALAN (2526)

TESTD Inc. provides electronic health record (EHR) technology, based in Miami, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test and vaccination scheduling, manages medical data, and organizes the data for easy reporting.

