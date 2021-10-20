Criteo To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 3, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212

International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

