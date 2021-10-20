iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot, stated, "We were pleased with our third-quarter financial results, especially considering the many challenges associated with an increasingly stressed and fragile supply chain environment. Our revenue performance benefited from the timing of orders that shifted into the third quarter. The combination of higher-than-anticipated revenue, better-than-expected gross margin and prudent spending enabled us to exceed our third-quarter operating profitability and EPS expectations."

Angle added, "We have continued to execute well on our strategy. Our recently launched Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and Roomba j7+ showcase the many unique ways that our AI, machine vision and other software-centric innovations delight consumers and differentiate our robots in the marketplace. We were also pleased to see that our iRobot Select subscription service is building momentum in the U.S. and our connected customer base continues to expand globally."

Commenting on the company's 2021 outlook, Angle concluded, "As we entered the third quarter, we had already navigated through a range of supply chain issues that had impacted our ability to fulfill anticipated orders and substantially increased our cost base. As we continue to manage through component availability challenges and contend with protracted shipping timeframes, shipping delays and related logistical issues, we have refined our FY21 revenue outlook accordingly. While we have further adjusted our spending plans to mitigate against recent, sharp increases in our transportation costs, we have updated our FY21 operating profit and EPS outlook to reflect recent regulatory developments that indicate that tariff relief is now more likely to occur next year and, if granted, it will not be retroactive earlier than October 12, 2021. Had a tariff exclusion retroactive to January 1 been granted this year, our FY21 EPS would have remained within the expectations we set at the end of July."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 grew 7% to $440.7 million over $413.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 of $1,109.5 million increased 25% from $885.6 million in the same period last year.

The company's third-quarter 2021 GAAP operating income was $40.5 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $81.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating income of $48.0 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $93.1 million in the same period one year ago. GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $43.8 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $131.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $71.9 million versus non-GAAP operating income of $119.3 million in the same period one year ago.

iRobot's GAAP net income per share was $2.06 for the third quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net income per share of $3.27 in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.67 for the third quarter of 2021 versus non-GAAP third-quarter 2020 net income per share of $2.58 . GAAP net income per share for the first nine months of 2021 was $2.17 , compared with $4.69 in the first nine months of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share for the first three quarters of 2021 was $2.32 , compared with $3.31 in the same period of 2020.

As of October 2, 2021 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $247.9 million , compared with $415.8 million as of July 3, 2021 and $483.7 million at the end of 2020. The sequential decrease in iRobot's cash position was due primarily to using $100 million to repurchase its common stock through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program and operating cash outflows associated with changes in working capital. The company, which has no debt, also has access to an unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million , with an additional $75 million accordion feature.

Third-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

September 2021 , iRobot introduced 1 In, iRobot introduced the Roomba® j7+ Robot Vacuum with Genius™ 3.0 Home Intelligence . Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0, and featuring PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7+ gets smarter with each use – learning how to best navigate floors, remembering specific rooms and certain furniture, cleaning where it is most needed and recognizing and avoiding objects like cords and pet waste that can derail a cleaning mission. iRobot's confidence in its PrecisionVision Navigation technology underpins its Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.), under which the company will replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn't avoid solid pet waste.

October 2021 , iRobot expanded its subscription-based In early, iRobot expanded its subscription-based iRobot Select membership program to include the recently announced Roomba® j7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, along with benefits that provide customers with an entirely new and personalized ownership experience.

Canada , as well as iRobot.com. Last week, iRobot announced an exclusive partnership with Bona US to provide customers with Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner and Bona® Hard-Surface Cleaner solutions, and the Bona® PowerPlus® Microfiber Deep Cleaning Pad that are custom designed and certified for the iRobot Braava® jet m6 robot mop. The co-branded cleaning solutions and microfiber pads will be sold at select retailers in the U.S. and, as well as iRobot.com.

The company's community of engaged, connected customers who have opted-in to its digital communications grew to 12.5 million, an increase of 60% from the third quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021, the company executed a $100 million ASR program, repurchasing 1,198,218 shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $83.46 per share.

iRobot is planning to hold an Investor Day on December 9, 2021 . Additional details about this event, including registration information, will be made publicly available within the next several weeks.

Financial Expectations

iRobot has updated its full-year 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations, all of which were most recently provided on July 28, 2021. The updated outlook reflects the company's results to date and anticipated performance during the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as our updated expectations regarding the timing of a potential tariffs exclusion and the impact of increased transportation costs. A detailed reconciliation between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

Fiscal Year 2021 ending January 1, 2022:











Metric GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Revenue $1.555 - $1.590 billion

—

$1.555 - $1.590 billion Gross Profit $556 - $576 million

~$2 million

$558 - $578 million Operating (Loss) Income ($1) - $17 million

~$37.7 million

$36 - $55 million Earnings Per Share $0.81 - $1.37

~$0.34 - ~$0.37

$1.15 - $1.74

The following table details the impact of Section 301 tariffs and other changes on the company's updated non-GAAP financial expectations.



July Guidance



October Guidance Metric Non-GAAP Section 301 Tariffs Other Changes Non-GAAP Revenue $1.55 - $1.62 billion - $5 - ($30) million $1.555 - $1.590 billion Gross Profit $612 - $645 million ($42) - ($43) million ($12) - ($24) million $558 - $578 million Operating Income $80 - $110 million ($42) - ($43) million ($2) - ($12) million $36 - $55 million Tax Rate 16% - 17% - (11)% - (10)% 5% - 7% Earnings Per Share $2.25 - $3.15 ($1.24) - ($1.27) $0.14 - ($0.14)* $1.15 - $1.74 * The earnings per share impact of $0.14 – ($0.14) from other changes is based on the updated effective tax rate of 5% - 7% arising from the revised outlook for revenue and operating income.

Third-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its third-quarter 2021 financial results, and discuss its outlook going forward. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: October 28, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 7455266

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through November 4, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 7455266.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020















Revenue $ 440,682

$ 413,145

$ 1,109,539

$ 885,563 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 277,703

214,079

684,190

429,060 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225

225

675

1,695 Total cost of revenue 277,928

214,304

684,865

430,755















Gross profit 162,754

198,841

424,674

454,808















Operating expenses:













Research and development 40,262

38,613

120,859

111,929 Selling and marketing 59,055

50,488

186,722

136,144 General and administrative 22,688

28,490

72,587

74,919 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 251

256

661

764 Total operating expenses 122,256

117,847

380,829

323,756















Operating income 40,498

80,994

43,845

131,052















Other income, net 26,585

42,240

26,139

41,837















Income before income taxes 67,083

123,234

69,984

172,889 Income tax expense 9,867

29,982

8,083

39,156 Net income $ 57,216

$ 93,252

$ 61,901

$ 133,733















Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.09

$ 3.33

$ 2.22

$ 4.76 Diluted $ 2.06

$ 3.27

$ 2.17

$ 4.69















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 27,413

28,031

27,923

28,084 Diluted 27,803

28,539

28,475

28,502















Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 284

$ 331

$ 929

$ 1,150 Research and development 2,361

2,856

6,896

7,501 Selling and marketing 895

1,132

2,982

2,598 General and administrative (1,467)

5,524

5,388

9,655 Total $ 2,073

$ 9,843

$ 16,195

$ 20,904

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









October 2, 2021

January 2, 2021







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,012

$ 432,635 Short term investments 29,909

51,081 Accounts receivable, net 240,722

170,526 Inventory 353,724

181,756 Other current assets 46,367

45,223 Total current assets 888,734

881,221 Property and equipment, net 80,227

76,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,096

43,682 Deferred tax assets 39,778

33,404 Goodwill 121,909

125,872 Intangible assets, net 8,348

9,902 Other assets 31,542

19,063 Total assets $ 1,209,634

$ 1,189,728







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 259,396

$ 165,779 Accrued expenses 130,958

131,388 Deferred revenue and customer advances 11,076

10,400 Total current liabilities 401,430

307,567 Operating lease liabilities 45,206

50,485 Deferred tax liabilities 118

705 Other long-term liabilities 22,344

26,537 Total long-term liabilities 67,668

77,727 Total liabilities 469,098

385,294 Stockholders' equity 740,536

804,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,209,634

$ 1,189,728

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the nine months ended

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 61,901

$ 133,733 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 23,978

25,705 Gain on equity investment (26,929)

(43,480) Stock-based compensation 16,195

20,904 Deferred income taxes, net (8,190)

10,939 Other 4,496

4,785 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable (71,368)

(32,572) Inventory (173,986)

(61,006) Other assets (5,851)

(20,718) Accounts payable 93,530

46,098 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,551)

12,358 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (90,775)

96,746







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (25,302)

(25,031) Purchase of investments (9,641)

(3,729) Sales and maturities of investments 63,976

10,500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 29,033

(18,260)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 5,157

4,048 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (5,161)

(1,845) Stock repurchases (150,000)

(25,000) Net cash used in financing activities (150,004)

(22,797)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,877)

2,125 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (214,623)

57,814 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 432,635

239,392 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 218,012

$ 297,206

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021

September 26, 2020 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 216,542

$ 206,276

$ 528,138

$ 428,389 International 224,140

206,869

581,401

457,174 Total $ 440,682

$ 413,145

$ 1,109,539

$ 885,563















Robot Units Shipped *













Vacuum 1,379

1,354

3,496

2,907 Mopping 164

184

449

394 Total 1,543

1,538

3,945

3,301















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 398

$ 369

$ 991

$ 791 Mopping*** 43

44

119

95 Total $ 441

$ 413

$ 1,110

$ 886















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 322

$ 312

$ 322

$ 311















Headcount 1,343

1,159







































* in thousands













** in millions













*** includes accessory revenue





























Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information on Section 301 Tariffs (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

April 3, 2021

July 3, 2021

October 2, 2021

October 2, 2021















Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 3,383

$ 11,622

$ 14,145

$ 29,150 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin

(GAAP & non-GAAP) (1.1)%

(3.2)%

(3.2)%

(2.6)% Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.09)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.86) Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.09)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.95)

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

March 28, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020















Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 6,609

$ (6,609)

$ -

$ - Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin

(GAAP & non-GAAP) (3.4)%

2.4 %

- %

- % Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.19)

$ 0.19

$ -

$ - Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per

diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.15)

$ 0.15

$ -

$ -















Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 GAAP Revenue $ 440,682 $ 413,145

$ 1,109,539 $ 885,563











GAAP Gross Profit $ 162,754 $ 198,841

$ 424,674 $ 454,808 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225 225

675 1,695 Stock-based compensation 284 331

929 1,150 Tariff refunds (270) -

(270) (40,017) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 162,993 $ 199,397

$ 426,008 $ 417,636 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 37.0% 48.3%

38.4% 47.2%











GAAP Operating Expenses $ 122,256 $ 117,847

$ 380,829 $ 323,756 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (251) (256)

(661) (764) Stock-based compensation (1,789) (9,512)

(15,266) (19,754) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (expense) income (635) -

(1,274) 566 IP litigation expense, net (4,569) (1,607)

(9,292) (3,360) Restructuring and other - (200)

(213) (2,063) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 115,012 $ 106,272

$ 354,123 $ 298,381 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 26.1% 25.7%

31.9% 33.7%











GAAP Operating Income $ 40,498 $ 80,994

$ 43,845 $ 131,052 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 476 481

1,336 2,459 Stock-based compensation 2,073 9,843

16,195 20,904 Tariff refunds (270) -

(270) (40,017) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 635 -

1,274 (566) IP litigation expense, net 4,569 1,607

9,292 3,360 Restructuring and other - 200

213 2,063 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 47,981 $ 93,125

$ 71,885 $ 119,255 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 10.9% 22.5%

6.5% 13.5%













iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals – Continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020

October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 9,867 $ 29,982

$ 8,083 $ 39,156 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8,905) (12,119)

(5,995) (15,842) Other tax adjustments 156 290

2,929 (888) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 1,118 $ 18,153

$ 5,017 $ 22,426











GAAP Net Income $ 57,216 $ 93,252

$ 61,901 $ 133,733 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 476 481

1,336 2,459 Stock-based compensation 2,073 9,843

16,195 20,904 Tariff refunds (270) -

(270) (40,017) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 635 -

1,274 (1,241) IP litigation expense, net 4,569 1,607

9,292 3,360 Restructuring and other - 200

213 2,063 Gain on strategic investments (27,141) (43,480)

(26,929) (43,567) Income tax effect 8,749 11,829

3,066 16,730 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 46,307 $ 73,732

$ 66,078 $ 94,424











GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 2.06 $ 3.27

$ 2.17 $ 4.69 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02

0.05 0.08 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.34

0.57 0.73 Tariff refunds (0.01) -

(0.01) (1.40) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 0.02 -

0.04 (0.04) IP litigation expense, net 0.16 0.06

0.33 0.12 Restructuring and other - -

0.01 0.07 Gain on strategic investments (0.98) (1.52)

(0.95) (1.53) Income tax effect 0.32 0.41

0.11 0.59 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.67 $ 2.58

$ 2.32 $ 3.31











Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 27,803 28,539

28,475 28,502











Supplemental Information









Days sales outstanding 50 40





Days in inventory 116 93







iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (unaudited)









FY-21 GAAP Gross Profit $556 - $576 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1 million Stock-based compensation ~$1 million Total adjustments ~$2 million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $558 - $578 million





FY-21 GAAP Operating (Loss) Income ($1) - $17 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1.7 million Stock-based compensation ~$23.6 million Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) ~$1.3 million IP litigation expense, net ~$11.2 million Restructuring and other ~($0.1) million Total adjustments ~$37.7 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $36 - $55 million





FY-21 GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.81 - $1.37 Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$0.06 Stock-based compensation ~$0.84 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) ~$0.04 IP litigation expense, net ~$0.39 Restructuring and other - Gain on strategic investments ~($0.95) Income tax effect ($0.04) - ($0.01) Total adjustments $0.34 - $0.37 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.15 - $1.74



Number of shares used in diluted per share calculations ~28.2 million

