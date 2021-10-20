LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcornopolis , the fastest-growing ready-to-eat popcorn brand at retail, known for gourmet and gluten-free popcorn snacks, has announced its expansion into Kroger stores nationwide. Available in more than 1,800 locations, Popcornopolis will be hitting shelves this week, introducing consumers to their Double Drizzle, Caramel & Kettle, and Honey Butter flavors in 7.5 oz resealable pouches.

Popcornopolis Expands Retail Footprint Into More Than 1,800 Kroger Locations Nationwide

"We are thrilled to expand our retail presence with Kroger and make our wildly delicious popcorn snacks even more accessible to U.S. consumers," said Daniela Simpson, Popcornopolis' chief marketing officer. "We are also excited to bring a first-of-its-kind, resealable packaging to the Ready to-Eat popcorn section of the store."

Popcornopolis' snack pouches feature a resealable zipper and stand-up structure, allowing consumers to preserve freshness and flavor while on the go. Popcornopolis' popcorn is made with premium American-grown non-GMO corn and is free of gluten and added preservatives. Made with real ingredients and popped in small batches, each bag is filled with a wildly delicious, high-quality treat.

Popcornopolis' resealable snack pouches will retail for $3.99. For more information and to find a store near you, visit Popcornopolis.com and follow on social @Popcornopolis .

About Popcornopolis

Popped in small batches with the finest ingredients, Popcornopolis' gourmet popcorn delivers wildly delicious, true-to-life flavors in every bite, bringing a pop of joy to their consumers. From the select popcorn kernels that are American-grown, non-GMO, and naturally gluten-free, to the real ingredients that create mouthwatering flavors, every team member at Popcornopolis pours their heart into creating high quality snacks. Popcornopolis is easily recognizable by its iconic, one-of-a-kind cone shaped packaging and its resealable pouches. The flavors range from famously indulgent Zebra®, Unicorn®, and Double Drizzle varieties to better-for-you favorites Nearly Naked and Kettle Corn. Popcornopolis products are available in Club, Food, Drug, Mass, Convenience and online at www.popcornopolis.com .

Media Contact

Carolyn Kocjan, Power Digital

popcornopolis@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

Popcornopolis Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Popcornopolis