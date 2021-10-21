Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Amgen One of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2021

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has been selected as one of the World's Best Workplaces™ for 2021 by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. Amgen ranked eighth among the 25 companies named to the list. Those on the list were selected from 10,000 companies, representing the voices of nearly 20 million employees in more than 100 countries.

"We are very proud of this honor," said Robert A. Bradway, Amgen's chairman and chief executive officer. "To be recognized on a global scale demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing staff with an environment in which they are able to grow and thrive — even during challenging times."

"The World's Best Workplaces are the most sweeping and consistent examples of inclusive company cultures we've ever known," said Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work. "In a global workforce, alignment is everything, and these companies are fortifying their culture around the world — a nearly impossible feat. Even when tested by the pandemic, these companies recognize sub-communities in each region and their leaders carry an equitable employee experience across cultures."

Earlier this year, Amgen was ranked by Great Place to Work as the seventh best workplace in Europe. Additionally, 25 Amgen affiliates around the world have either been certified or recognized by Great Place to Work nationally. The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces-international/world-s-best-workplaces/2021.

