Enghouse Vidyo Receives Award for Best Telemedicine Solution

Telehealth functionality key to global delivery of critical medical services

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Vidyo announced today that it has been named Best Telemedicine Solution at the Wellbeing and Quality of Life Awards presented by the Spanish newspaper La Razón. The award ceremony took place on October 14 in Madrid.

Alexandre Miguel Franco Carinhas, Vidyo's Regional Sales Manager, received the award from Francisco Marhuenda, Director of La Razón, and Ana Pastor, former Minister of Health and current second Vice-President of Congress.

Enghouse Vidyo offers an immersive, easy-to-use telehealth platform to support collaborative interdisciplinary care, improved patient outcomes and lasting cost savings. The healthcare version of the platform is flexible and simple, delivering the reliability, interoperability and scalability needed for today's healthcare environment. Offering back-end integrations like patient portals, medical devices, EMR, remote patient monitoring and scheduling, the solution offers an open API to build custom enterprise solutions, tailor made for Enghouse Vidyo customers.

During his acceptance speech, Mr. Carinhas thanked the Enghouse Vidyo team for its hard work in recent years and, in particular, during the complicated period of the pandemic. "The critical telemedicine solutions from Enghouse Vidyo have been fundamental to providing virtual medical services to patients in Spain and many other countries around the world," he added.

"We are honored to have the VidyoHealth solution named as a leader by such a prestigious global media organization," said Reuben Tozman, Vice President of Product, Enghouse Interactive. "At a time when U.S. and global health systems are rapidly adopting telehealth functionality as part of an ongoing post-Covid strategy, it's essential that healthcare executives appreciate the differences between platforms above and beyond HIPAA compliance."

