EpiWatch, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Michael Singer as Executive Chairman

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiWatch, Inc., a company created by epileptologists at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, today announced the appointment of medical device veteran Michael Singer as Executive Chairman. Singer was the Founding CEO of BrainScope, leading the company through multiple clinical studies, eight FDA Clearances, substantial intellectual property development (including over 100 issued and pending patents), and the introduction of a first-of-a-kind FDA-cleared product for the assessment of mild traumatic brain injury, including concussion. Prior to BrainScope, Singer was President of Revolution Health Investments and has served on several medical device company boards of directors.

"Having just achieved the milestone of commencing our validation trial for the seizure detection and alerting feature of our digital health platform for people with epilepsy, we at EpiWatch are positioning the company for growth, and Michael's experience in the creation of novel medical technology, specifically in cleared neurological medical devices, from concept to commercialization will be invaluable," said Dean Papadopoulos, EpiWatch CEO.

"There is a tremendous need to provide accessible, patient-friendly digital health tools for people with epilepsy. I could not be more thrilled to join the EpiWatch team to further their mission," said Michael Singer.

About EpiWatch®

EpiWatch was founded by Nathan Crone, M.D. and Gregory Kraus, M.D., Professors of Neurology and epileptologists at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and uses technology licensed from Johns Hopkins. The Company will lead the digital transformation of epilepsy care by delivering innovative and integrated services that keep people with epilepsy safe; enable them, their caregivers, and their physicians to better manage their condition; and provide peace of mind for their loved ones. EpiWatch will connect people with epilepsy, caregivers, physicians, and researchers in a community working together to advance research, optimize care, and improve outcomes. EpiWatch is initially developing a proprietary capability to detect and alert for potentially dangerous tonic-clonic (grand mal) seizures. For more information visit www.epiwatch.com .

Media and Investor Contact:

Dean Papadopoulos, CEO

dnp@epiwatch.com

(410) 703-3611

EpiWatch® is a registered trademark of the Johns Hopkins University in the United States and other countries. All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE EpiWatch