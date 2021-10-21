NiSource to Release Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 3

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource") today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to review its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on November 3.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on November 3 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on November 3 through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021. To access the recording, call (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 4883153. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (647) 362-9199, and enter the same passcode as above 4883153. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NI-F

