Predators, Bally's Corporation Announce Sports Betting Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Predators and Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) announced today entry into a partnership designating Bally's as an Official Sports Betting Partner and the Official Free-to-Play Partner of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. The partnership, which runs through 2025, will grant Nashville Predators intellectual property rights to Bally's, as well as provide Bally's with access to team logos, marks and certain content rights. The agreement marks Bally's first partnership with an NHL franchise and its first with a professional sports team in the state of Tennessee.

Logo

"From the moment sports betting launched in Tennessee, we've wanted to align with dynamic companies that will help us bring the best fans in sports even closer to the game we all love," Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. "We've found just that with Bally's Corporation and Bally Bet, who we're thrilled to welcome to the pro sports landscape in our state for the first time. Bally's unique approach to content integration and brand alignment through their broadcast partnerships is going to be a game changer. We are excited to be one of the first teams to partner with Bally on this unique and exciting endeavor."

As the first offering in this partnership, Bally's will soon launch Smashville Selector, an engaging, free-to-play game that offers fans the chance to compete for unique prizes. Available as an app on Android and iOS, Smashville Selector challenges fans to correctly answer five predictive questions ahead of select Predators games. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitor after each game, with a grand prize distributed to the highest-scoring Predators fan at the end of the season.

"The Nashville Predators occupy a special place in sports fans' hearts across Tennessee and their Bridgestone Arena provides a unique and electric atmosphere. It will be a great venue in which to market our brand, especially when combined with Predators game broadcasts on Bally Sports South," said Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of Bally Interactive, the company's digital division.

Smashville Selector is the latest offering in Bally's product line of dynamic mobile sports apps, following this summer's release of the free-to-play Bally Sports Trivia and real-money sports betting app Bally Bet in Colorado and Iowa. The Bally Bet sportsbook app is expected to launch in Tennessee in 2022.



ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League's 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. In 2020 alone, with One Goal in mind, the Nashville Predators organization drove approximately $5.5 million in life-changing funds to assist a wide variety of relief efforts, non-profit organizations and individuals in need. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven straight times, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2017-18, and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

ABOUT BALLY'S CORPORATION

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omnichannel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group plc, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements as to matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about Bally's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on Bally's current expectations and assumptions. Although Bally's believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be regarded as representations that Bally's expectations will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this document and Bally's does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond Bally's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, without limitation:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on Bally's operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on Bally's employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

unexpected costs, difficulties integrating and other events impacting Bally's recently completed and proposed acquisitions and Bally's ability to realize anticipated benefits;

risks associated with Bally's rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls;

risks associated with the impact of the digitalization of gaming on Bally's casino operations, Bally's expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of Bally's new interactive businesses generally;

the very substantial regulatory restrictions applicable to Bally's, including costs of compliance;

restrictions and limitations in agreements governing Bally's debt could significantly affect Bally's ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and

other risks identified in Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bally's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with SEC on March 10, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include matters like changes in general economic conditions that affect substantially all gaming businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on Bally's forward-looking statements.

BALLY'S INVESTOR CONTACT

Robert Lavan

Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

401-475-8564

InvestorRelations@ballys.com

BALLY'S MEDIA CONTACT

Richard Goldman/David Gill

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384

BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

Official Smashville Selector game logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bally's Corporation; The Nashville Predators