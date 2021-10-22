SESCO Lighting and The Schneider Company Join Forces

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESCO Lighting, Inc., headquartered in Maitland, FL and The Schneider Company, headquartered in Greenville, SC have announced they will join forces to become one company, expanding SESCO Lighting's footprint into South Carolina. The transition will occur officially in December 2021. This move will combine the existing 280+ employees of SESCO Lighting with the 24 employees and three offices of The Schneider Company.

SESCO Lighting moves into South Carolina

The Schneider company, founded in 1977, has a long, successful history of bringing excellent value to the design and construction community in South Carolina. Over the past several years, Greg Schneider, Founder of The Schneider Company, has put together a strong management team that will soon be the local leadership for SESCO in the state of South Carolina.

President and CEO of SESCO Lighting, John Palk noted, "We are humbled and honored to be able to bring The Schneider Company into the SESCO family. We have had a long relationship with Greg and several members of the team through the years, so we are very familiar with each other. As we began exploring this possibility, it was immediately visible that our cultures, motivation and ultimate goals aligned well, so the rest just came down to timing. And fortunately, it was the right time for all parties to move forward together."

Greg Schneider adds, "The Schneider Company is excited about the opportunity to join forces with SESCO, the leading lighting and controls agency in North America. It opens a plethora of new, exciting avenues for The Schneider Company to grow. Even though The Schneider Company has been in business in excess of 44 years, I feel that we can still learn a great deal from their personnel and many resources. We are looking forward to taking our small family and blending it into becoming a part of the larger SESCO family."

ABOUT SESCO Lighting, Inc: Founded in 1967, SESCO Lighting has become the nation's largest and most successful lighting manufacturers' representative company, with more than 280 employees and annual sales exceeding $300 million. The company is 100% employee-owned with 15 branch offices and eight support divisions covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Caribbean.

