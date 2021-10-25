Harold Sumerford Jr. Elected 77th Chairman of the American Trucking Associations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Board of Directors elected Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines Inc., Birmingham, Alabama, the Federation's 77th chairman.

"This couldn't be a better time to be not just a member of ATA, but chairman of the board," Sumerford said. "I'm honored and humbled to be chosen by my fellow members to represent ATA and the trucking industry at this critical time."

Sumerford succeed Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, as chairman.

"Harold is the consummate professional, and a tremendous ambassador for our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "His story – working in the family business until he ran the family business –could not be more representative of what trucking is all about. I'm looking forward to working more closely with him as chairman and want to congratulate him on this honor."

Sumerford has been deeply involved in the trucking industry, and is a past chairman of ATA Federation members the Georgia Motor Truck Association and the National Tank Truck Carriers. In addition, he and J&M have been longtime members and supporters of the American Transportation Research Institute and the Truckload Carriers Association, in addition to GMTA and NTTC.

Under Sumerford's leadership, J&M Tank Lines has won numerous state and national safety awards and an ATA Mike Russell Trucking Image Award for the company's work during the pandemic.

The Board also elected Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Des Moines, Iowa, as ATA first vice chairman and Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, ATA second vice chairman. In addition, the Board named Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, and Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Hickory, North Carolina, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of Admiralty Holdings Inc., as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Freight, as treasurer.

