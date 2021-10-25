The Intersect Group Expands to Greenville, SC and Hires New Sales Manager

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Top IT and Finance/Accounting recruiting and staffing resources provider The Intersect Group has hired Mandi Segale as Sales Manager for its new Greenville branch office.

Mandi comes to The Intersect Group with more than 13 years in sales, management, and recruiting with a regional staffing/recruiting firm, most recently as Director of Associate Experience and Retention with one of the largest industrial staffing companies in the country.

The Greenville office is The Intersect Group's fourth location in the southeastern U.S, with plans to open more locations over the next several years.

Mandi is a great fit for this role, and we are very excited to have her. She is a very strong salesperson with excellent business management skills. She led the South Carolina market as Area VP for her previous employer, where she led a team that performed in the top 10% of the company year over year.

"We are extremely excited to expand into the Greenville market. Greenville offers excellent growth opportunities for our teammates, and with Mandi leading the charge, we have great confidence in our future success," said Joe Myers, CEO of The Intersect Group.

"I absolutely love helping clients solve their staffing issues and building teams," Mandi said. "The staffing industry gives you exposure to so many different companies, cultures, people, challenges, and is ever-changing. At the end of the day, you get to help people, and that is really what I love."

Mandi is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in business management. She has been a dedicated member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters since 2009 and was South Carolina's top fundraiser in 2017.

Experience such as hers will prove indispensable to the growth and ultimate success of The Intersect Group's Greenville office.

Greenville Office

The Intersect Group

15 S. Main Street, Suite 902, Greenville, SC 29601

(864) 405-8817

About The Intersect Group

Founded in 2006, The Intersect Group is part of the MSouth portfolio of investment companies and operates in Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, Greenville, and Nashville. Specializing in recruiting IT and Finance & Accounting professionals, The Intersect Group provides clients with the means to find the best talent on the market. For more information, visit www.theintersectgroup.com.

