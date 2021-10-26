Asia/Pacific Region Drives Global Nonresidential Ceiling Market Gains Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects that the Asia/Pacific region will drive global demand for nonresidential ceiling products, growing at an above average pace through 2025. A large number of countries in the region are developing or upgrading infrastructure, leading to increased installation of both basic and specialty ceilings:

Shifts away from wet construction methods will benefit increased use of prefabricated products such as ceiling tiles, as will increased focus on improving acoustics and aesthetics in more industrial settings.

Higher value specialty products and ceiling tiles are being increasingly adopted in higher income areas such as South Korea as well as in buildings that see much outside traffic, such as airports, metro and train stations, and public spaces in hotels and cultural buildings.

As the stock of buildings with installed ceilings increases, replacement demand will also grow, especially for products like ceiling tiles, which can be easily damaged.

Global Nonresidential Ceilings Market to Near $8 Billion in 2025

Through 2025, global demand for nonresidential ceiling products is forecast to increase 4.8% annually to $7.9 billion, driven by:

global building design trends favoring enhanced acoustics and aesthetics, resulting in a shift away from drywall and building plaster to ceiling tiles and specialty products

rapid advances in new nonresidential building construction in China , India , and Indonesia

rising nonresidential renovation activity in the US and Western Europe , particularly in office and institutional buildings

increased market penetration of specialty products in all regions, including greater use of these products in conjunction with open plenum designs in retail buildings in the US

However, the market will continue to be restrained by the popularity of drywall and building plaster in many developing countries.

This study analyzes global nonresidential ceiling demand by product and nonresidential building type. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts are presented for 2025 and 2030 in US dollars and square meters.

Products:

ceiling tiles (i.e., ceiling panels): mineral fiber; metal; wood, vinyl-faced gypsum, and other materials

suspension systems: aluminum, steel, and other materials, including vinyl

specialty ceiling: baffles, clouds, stretch ceilings, and other specialty ceiling products, including ceiling islands, ceiling planks, and open cell ceilings

Nonresidential building types:

offices, retail and wholesale, and lodging buildings

institutional buildings such as schools, healthcare facilities, and religious institutions

industrial buildings, predominately factories

transportation buildings

other commercial buildings such as civic centers and recreational facilities

