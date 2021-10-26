Portland General Electric declares dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 43 cents per share.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2021.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future, with goals of achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and 100% reduction in GHG emissions by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

