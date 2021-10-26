SNKRHUD Launches Sneaker Rater in Partnership with ESPN and SneakerCenter around the Upcoming Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN Release In conjunction with historic sneaker collaboration, ESPN taps new digital platform that enables consumers the power to vote on and rate sneaker drops

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SNKRHUD 'the online neighborhood for sneakerheads immortalizing their personal collection in the form of digital collectibles' announces their NEW digital platform Sneaker Rater, supported by a partnership with ESPN and SneakerCenter for the anticipated release of the Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN inspired by SportsCenter's original 1979 set.

SNKRHUD, founded by Brandon Martinez and Stefan Tauber, allows you to digitally capture and catalogue your entire kicks collection. Users share photos taken to highlight every detail, including the wear and tear. Most importantly, users share their passion and knowledge with fellow sneakerheads worldwide. SNKRHUD's newest feature, Sneaker Rater, gives sneakerheads the power to qualify why they love the sneakers they do. Sidestepping the gatekeepers, Sneaker Rater gives YOU the power to decide what is the Greatest of All Time. Sneaker Rater has six categories to vote on including Silhouette, Materials, Colorway, Concept, Packaging, and Comfort. Sneaker Rater then compiles those ratings with proprietary info from the SNKRHUD database and provides voters with a badge to share their scores to other social platforms.

"No one has ever qualified why sneakerheads love the kicks we do. There are things we talk about, such as Comfort, Colorway, Materials, etc. but we've never had an opportunity to catalogue this info. The closest we get to expressing our interest in something is three fires out of five, with no real context, on most platforms. SNKRHUD is excited to empower our growing community to voice their opinions." – Brandon Martinez, Co-Founder of SNKRHUD and Sneaker Rater

Regarding the presenting collaboration:

"ESPN is thrilled to be partnering with SNKRHUD to launch their Sneaker Rater platform. We're always about bringing the best of sports and sports culture to people, and the community-driven aspect of what SNKRHUD has built is such a cool and innovative way to surface the best of the best. We can't wait to see how the sneaker community responds." – Jeff Zeller, Director, Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at ESPN

The Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN features ESPN's retro orange. red stripe detail and reads "1979," the year SportsCenter aired and Adidas Top Ten was introduced. Sold At: adidas.com/ESPN and top retailers for $150

