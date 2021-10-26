Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic Teams up With Walgreens To Open Dallas Clinic

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Action (THA), a community-informed non-profit dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment, will team up with Walgreens to open its first Dallas clinic within the Walgreens at 3802 Cedar Springs Road, beginning in early 2022. Kind Clinic, a program of THA, will offer sexual health services such as HIV testing and care, access to the HIV prevention medication PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), STI testing and treatment, and gender-affirming care.

"Our approach to care is about prioritizing kindness and eradicating stigma around sexual health," said Christopher Hamilton, chief executive officer of Texas Health Action. "By bringing together Kind Clinic's experienced team with Walgreens HIV-trained pharmacists at the same location, we are poised to offer services to help patients overcome the persistent barriers they face to effective sexual health and HIV care."

In 2019, Dallas County had the second highest number of people living with HIV as well as the second highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the state.1 In the Dallas area, those living with HIV face persistent barriers to effective HIV care including stigma, prejudice and access to affordable services.2

"Walgreens has been supporting people living with and at-risk for HIV since the start of the epidemic 40 years ago, and is pleased to partner with well-known and trusted organizations like Texas Health Action to bring new HIV and sexual health services to the Dallas area," said Rick Fernandez, registered pharmacist and regional healthcare director for Greater Texas, Walgreens.

Kind Clinic Dallas – Oak Lawn will offer no-cost sexual health services to all members of the community regardless of race, creed, gender identity and expression, immigration status, sexual orientation or ability to pay. The clinic will also employ patient advocates who have expertise in serving the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with HIV. These advocates work with eligible patients to assist them in accessing affordable medications.

Kind Clinic Dallas will become THA's fourth clinic in the state and the first Kind Clinic to operate within a Walgreens retail location. The organization currently operates clinics in Austin and San Antonio. For more information about Kind Clinic or to make an appointment, visit www.KindClinic.org.

About Texas Health Action

Texas Health Action (THA) is a community informed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment with an expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV. Since 2015, Texas Health Action has provided health services without stigma or judgment and has empowered the community through outreach and education. Texas Health Action operates Kind Clinic, which provides sexual health services through locations across Central Texas; TeleKind, which provides sexual health services via virtual visits and at-home testing; and Waterloo Counseling Center, which provides behavioral health services in Austin. Texas Health Action is led by CEO Christopher Hamilton. For more information about Texas Health Action and its programs, please visit www.TexasHealthAction.org.

About Kind Clinic

Kind Clinic offers free sexual health services in a safe and supportive environment regardless of race, creed, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation or ability to pay. Founded in 2015 by community activists and volunteers, Kind Clinic is a national leader in innovative sexual health care that offers patients access to HIV prevention medication known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), HIV testing and care, STI testing and treatment, and gender-affirming care in Austin and San Antonio. Kind Clinic is a program of Texas Health Action, a 501(c)(3) community informed non-profit organization dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment with an expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV. For more information about Kind Clinic, please call 1-833-WE-R-KIND (1-833-937-5463) or visit www.KindClinic.org.

1 The Texas HIV Surveillance Report: 2019 Annual Report. Texas Department of State Health Service. Texas Health and Human Services. https://dshs.texas.gov/hivstd/reports/HIVSurveillanceReport.pdf.

2 Dallas County: Dallas Eligible Metropolitan Area Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan. Dallas County Health and Human Services. https://www.dallascounty.org/Assets/uploads/docs/rwpc/CDC_HRSA_Integrated_HIV_Prevention_and_Care_Plan_FINAL.pdf.

