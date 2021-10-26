Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping attended and delivered an important speech at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations in Beijing on Monday. Here are some highlights.

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the People's Republic of China's lawful seat in the United Nations in Beijing on Monday, Oct 25, 2021. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn]

- The restoration of all the rights of PRC in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people and the people from around the world

- The restoration of PRC's seat in the UN is of significant, far-reaching importance

On China's development and contributions

- The past five decades have witnessed China's peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity

- Chinese people have always safeguarded international fairness and justice, and made major contributions to world peace and development

- Chinese people have always upheld the authority and sanctity of the United Nations and practiced multilateralism, and China's cooperation with the UN has deepened steadily over the past 50 years

- China has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and carries distinct Chinese features, thus making a major contribution to human rights progress in China and the international human rights cause





On multilateralism

- No civilization in the world is superior to others; every civilization is special and unique to its own region. Civilizations can achieve harmony only through communication and can make progress only through harmonization

- To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilization with another

- We shall be firm in opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism



- The international community is confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity. Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively

- We should resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the UN, and work together to practice true multilateralism

- We need to encourage green recovery, green production and green consumption and promote a civilized and healthy lifestyle

- The world should step up cooperation and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity

- Countries around the world should put their people front and center and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security

On China's commitment

- China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development and always be a builder of world peace. China will remain committed to the path of reform and opening-up and always be a contributor to global development. China will stay committed to the path of multilateralism and always be a defender of the international order

